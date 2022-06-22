ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think Android smartphone manufacturers are bad at delivering major new software updates for their (not so) old models (including high-enders), you might want to remember that Wear OS 3 has yet to reach a single smartwatch powered by a previous version of Google's platform more than a year after...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 smartwatches to replace your Apple Watch Series 7

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the most popular watch in the world, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise, when you take into consideration the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street, with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. But the Apple Watch isn’t your only option for a smartwatch! Designers are coming up with smartwatches that not only provide perfect form and functionality but also manage to look super smart when we wear them, and they might just be the perfect replacement for your Apple Watch 7. The options are endless, so to help you pick a smartwatch that works best for you, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and cutting-edge smartwatches that will cater to everyone’s unique time-telling needs and requirements, and also totally deserve to be on your wrists. From a smartwatch with transparent sides of the dial to a minimalistic smartwatch that boasts full-screen video calling – these futuristic designs might tempt you to ditch your Apple Watch! Enjoy!
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: expectations

For the past couple of years, Apple has made it a habit to launch a total of 4 new iPhones every September — two "regular" models and two bearing the "Pro" moniker. We expect the same to happen in 2022 and, as ever, customers will face the dilemma — "Do I go with the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro?".
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $69.99, the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for $27.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse was designed to provide gamers a portable, high-performance gaming mouse that is small enough to slip into the pocket or in a carry bag, and you can get one $27.99 shipped, today only, originally $69.99. What really sets it apart from others is that it boasts Razer HyperSpeed multi-device support, which means you can connect this mouse and a wireless keyboard to a single USB dongle. Product page.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon to give Alexa the ability to sound like anyone

Wouldn't it be cool if you could make your digital assistant sound like anyone you know? Reuters reports that users will be able to make Alexa sound like their grandmother, their favorite president, or a person with an easily recognizable voice. At the MARS conference being held this week in Las Vegas, on Wednesday Amazon senior vice president Rohit Prasad said that the goal is to allow Alexa to copy anyone's voice after hearing it for less than a minute. MARS stands for machine learning, automation, robotics, and space (MARS).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Os#Google I O#Wear Os#Non Samsung#Android#Wear Os 3#Suunto#The Montblanc Summit 3
The Independent

The best cheap tablet deals in June 2022: iPad, Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy and more

For years now, tech firms like Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have told us that the future of computing is tablets instead of laptops.These companies produce tablets with a broad range of screen sizes, features and prices. Some can be bought with detachable keyboards, others have convenient kickstands, and many work with digital styluses, for help in unleashing your inner artist. Tablets are often lighter, thinner and generally more portable and convenient than a laptop, with a broader price range and smartphone-based operating systems to make them easy enough for anyone to use.When thinking of tablet computers, it’s easy to...
NFL
TechRadar

Apple now totally dominates ARM-based PC market thanks to M1

Apple has been making its own ARM-based processors to put inside Macs for over a year and a half, and according to a new report, the company now dominates the PC market for ARM-powered silicon. That report from analyst firm Strategy Analytics, flagged up by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US

The Axon 40 Ultra is ZTE’s most capable smartphone yet and judging by its specs we tend to agree. That’s not to say you have to take the handset maker's word for it, but it’s nice to know there are cheaper alternatives out there that don’t compromise too much (or none at all).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Huge ROG Phone 6 leak reveals all about Asus’ gaming flagship

We’ve known for a while that the Asus ROG Phone 6 is coming soon, but some of the finer details — like a full specifications breakdown — have remained unclear. That is until a leak posted to the Chinese blogging site Weibo by user Digital Chat Station detailed everything about the ROG Phone 6.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
Phone Arena

Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount

Only for today, Woot is running one of the best deals on original Apple Smart Folio covers for the iPad. More precisely, Apple’s Smart Folio cover compatible with the 2nd-gen iPad Pro (11-inch) and 4th-gen iPad Air is currently down from $79.99 to $36.99. Additionally, the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9-inch) has its compatible Smart Folio cover discounted from $99.99 to as little as $44.99!
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Fossil upgrades its wearables lineup with the new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch

Fossil is in the process of upgrading its smartwatch lineup with a brand-new wearable device, the Gen 6 Hybrid. Not yet available for purchase, the upcoming smartwatch will be officially introduced on June 27, and will hit shelves on the same day. Available in two variants (Machine and Stella), Fossil...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

OnePlus is moving its community members to a new platform called Orbit

After the OnePlus 1 made its debut back in 2014, the former underdog company established itself as one driven by enthusiasts and therefore quickly gained a dedicated community of followers. It’s 2022 now, and the company from back then has evolved into a different kind, with different goals and meaning...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google announces five new features coming to Chrome for iPhone and iPad

If you have an iPhone and don't like Safari, chances are you're using Google's internet browser, Google Chrome. If that's the case for you, you'll be delighted to hear that Google Chrome's latest update for iOS is now bringing some very useful features, including improved security, a redesigned main screen, and more.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pixel 6a listing pops up on Best Buy

The Google Pixel 6a has finally started arriving in US stores, but you can't buy it yet. Google's budget phone was unveiled during the I/O conference in May but it doesn't go on sale until July 28, with pre-orders beginning on July 21. The Pixel 6a is a stripped-down version...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Zoom's new subscription makes it an even better team collaboration service

Zoom has become one of the go-to video conferencing platforms during the pandemic. However, it is no longer only an app that helps you stay connected with your team at work or your loved ones. We can now firmly say that Zoom is more of a team collaboration service than it was before. The company recently announced its new subscription, Zoom One, which combines "persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more" into one package (via TechRadar)
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy