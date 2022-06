Senators Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) are joining House Democrats in offering solutions for working families facing rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store shelves. They are proposing two pieces of legislation that address the roots of the economic challenges facing our families today: protecting our small businesses and stopping price gouging.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO