Gary Neville has ripped into the Manchester United owners over the transfer of Christian Eriksen, with the club yet to agree a deal with the free agent. The former United player has again criticised the Glazer family for taking money out of the club in the form of dividends, whilst the team is struggling on the pitch, struggling so much that players are having doubts over joining the 20 times champions of England.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO