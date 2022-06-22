ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals fans react to Larry Ogunjobi choosing Steelers in free agency

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2J6V_0gIajIHC00

Larry Ogunjobi returning to the Cincinnati Bengals seemed to have at least a decent chance of happening.

Ogunjobi had a big-money deal with the Bears fall through in free agency and the Bengals still have a need. Him returning to the same spot that helped him break out in the first place made some sense.

Instead…Ogunjobi just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Bengals fans are a bit miffed about the whole ordeal.

Here’s how Bengals fans reacted to Ogunjobi still being available, then signing with the Steelers, which means they’ll see him twice next year in the AFC North, anyway.

