Permits on sale for Deer Management Assistance Program in Pennsylvania

 3 days ago
The Pennsylvania Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) will have permits on sale to encourage antlerless harvests. These permits will allow the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) and private landowners to more effectively manage white-tailed deer populations as well as curb damage to forests...

Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Over one million dollars announced to support Green Infrastructure Projects

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Over one million dollars has been pledged to 13 green infrastructure projects spanning across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Chesapeake Bay Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that $1,058,720 in funding has been awarded to the projects.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

Local leaders promoting firework safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Independence Day less than two weeks away, local leaders joined safety advocates at the National Civil War Museum to promote the safe use of fireworks during the holiday. Pennsylvania's Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey says residents need to remember that fireworks are not toys.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wawa plans to expand footprint in central Pennsylvania

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. — Wawa is looking to expand its flock by adding more stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa said in a news release Thursday that it wants to expand its footprint by adding stores along the Susquehanna River over the next three to five years. The Delaware County-based...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Reactions from the Roe v. Wade decision across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reactions from Pa. leaders poor in after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade. Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement, highlighting that "elections matter." First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

With accounts flush, budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With a week to go until the state's budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public schools and environmental cleanups while cutting corporate taxes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What to know about toxic, invasive poison hemlock in Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An invasive plant species is once again popping up along Pennsylvania highways, waterways, and pastures. Poison hemlock is recognized for its white flowers that pack a toxic punch. “Poison hemlock is what’s considered a biennial weed,” said Dwight Lingenfelter, an associate of weed science...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Pennsylvania

Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania. According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
