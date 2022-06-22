Permits on sale for Deer Management Assistance Program in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) will have permits on sale to encourage antlerless harvests. These permits will allow the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) and private landowners to more effectively manage white-tailed deer populations as well as curb damage to forests...
Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Over one million dollars has been pledged to 13 green infrastructure projects spanning across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Chesapeake Bay Trust, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that $1,058,720 in funding has been awarded to the projects.
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Pennsylvania is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves covered in crystals, all of the caves featured on this list are easily accessible and open to the public for exploration.
Under Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s proposal, $500 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money could fund $2,000 stimulus checks for residents. The announcement was made in April of 2022 and would be part of the budget, which is set to be finished June 30, 2022. Should it be made...
As the prices of gas and groceries become unaffordable, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has proposed sending $2,000 stimulus checks to residents. The new budget is set to be done by June 30, and that may be included. There is an extra $2.2 billion dollars from federal stimulus funding that was...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Independence Day less than two weeks away, local leaders joined safety advocates at the National Civil War Museum to promote the safe use of fireworks during the holiday. Pennsylvania's Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey says residents need to remember that fireworks are not toys.
CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. — Wawa is looking to expand its flock by adding more stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa said in a news release Thursday that it wants to expand its footprint by adding stores along the Susquehanna River over the next three to five years. The Delaware County-based...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reactions from Pa. leaders poor in after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade. Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement, highlighting that "elections matter." First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With a week to go until the state's budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public schools and environmental cleanups while cutting corporate taxes.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An invasive plant species is once again popping up along Pennsylvania highways, waterways, and pastures. Poison hemlock is recognized for its white flowers that pack a toxic punch. “Poison hemlock is what’s considered a biennial weed,” said Dwight Lingenfelter, an associate of weed science...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State budget is due one week from June 23, and there is currently a record $10 billion surplus. With such a large amount of money, there was hope that a deal would be completed by Friday, June 24. However, the House and Senate cancelled their sessions for June 23 […]
Advocates and service providers are protesting a proposal that could change the way people with disabilities in Pennsylvania hire day-to-day help. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports. (Original air-date: 6/22/22)
Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania. According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.
