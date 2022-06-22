ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

‘Rock and a hard place.’ Lexington council green-lights 88-home development on south side

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTAbR_0gIaj5t000

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a zone change that would allow an 88-home development in the Dogwood Trace area off Harrodsburg Road near the Jessamine County line.

The vote came after a nearly three hour public meeting where more than a dozen people spoke against the proposed development.

As a condition of approval, the council required Cowgill Development, the developer of the property, to install an 8 foot fence around the proposed development. The original plans called for a 6-foot privacy fence between the proposed development and existing homes.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Planning Commission voted 9-0 earlier this year to approve a zone change for nearly 15 acres at 4630 Old Schoolhouse Lane from agricultural urban to an R-3, or high-density residential, zone.

Nick Nicholson, a lawyer for Cowgill, said the proposed 15 acres was in between Dogwood Trace neighborhood and English Station Drive that was never developed.

The city’s comprehensive plan, which guides development, says areas close to major corridors — such as Harrodsburg -— should have increased density. The comprehensive plan also says Lexington needs more diverse housing types, Nicholson said.

Lexington needs more single-family housing, Nicholson said. The R-3 zone would allow for much higher density -- including apartment buildings, townhouses and condominiums. However, Cowgill is proposing a much less intensive use —single-family homes, he said.

“We are activating an underutilized track of agricultural land that is surrounded by neighborhoods,” Nicholson said.

Lot sizes, traffic in question

Neighbors said they weren’t opposed to single-family homes. However, the proposed lot sizes were very small -- 40 feet of frontage. Dogwood Trace, for example, has lot sizes of 100 feet.

The lot sizes of the proposed development should match or come close to matching, several neighbors said.

“The lot sizes need to be bigger,” said Mark Amann, the president of the Dogwood Trace Neighborhood Association.

Nicholson said increasing the lot size by 10 feet could add as much as $30,000 to the overall cost of construction, which would drive up the cost of those homes.

Some neighbors said they wanted the fence that would go around the property to be taller than the six feet originally proposed.

Others said they were concerned the plans called for connection to dead end streets that enter Dogwood Trace -- including connections at Agape Drive and Rhema Way. By allowing the new development to connect to those streets, it will create more traffic into existing neighborhoods.

Mark Sok said more than 520 residents of Dogwood Trace signed a petition asking that the new development not connect to Agape Drive and Rhema Way.

“Safety is a serious concern for our neighborhood,” Sok said.

Lexington Fire Captain Greg Lengal said the city’s subdivision regulations call for connectivity between neighborhoods because of safety concerns. The new subdivision will have 88 new homes. It will need multiple access points for emergency vehicles, he said.

Moreover, Lengal said The Tracery, a large apartment complex off Old Schoolhouse Lane, also needs more connectivity. The Lexington council voted in 2014 to barricade Agape Drive. That meant the Tracery residents have fewer ways in and out in case of an emergency, which is not safe, he said.

Several council members said during Tuesday’s meeting the city’s comprehensive plan and what neighbors want are often at odds. The city’s comprehensive plan calls for more density to allow for more development inside the city’s urban service boundary, which determines where growth can occur.

Yet, neighborhoods consistently ask for less density, said Councilwoman Jennifer Reynolds.

Councilwoman Whitney Elliott Baxter, who represents the Dogwood Trace area, said the developer has proposed the least intensive use on that property for that zone—single-family homes. Yet, neighbors still wanted larger lot sizes to match those in the current neighborhood.

“I am thankful we aren’t here talking about apartments and town homes,” Baxter said. “I represent your wishes. I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

The council ultimately agreed not to slash the lot sizes but agreed to require Cowgill to make its perimeter fence taller.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Pride Festival draws thousands to downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since 2019, the annual Pride Festival returned Saturday to downtown Lexington. The festival drew thousands of people showing off their LGBTQIA+ pride. More than 80 vendors and sponsors set up shop, offering services and information. There were also musical acts, drag shows, food...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington Pride Festival makes its yearly return

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Pride Festival kicked off at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Sunday in a return to relative normal during Pride Month. 2022 marks the 14th year for the Lexington Pride Festival. The last “normal” festival was held in 2019 before the pandemic and...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
Jessamine County, KY
Government
County
Jessamine County, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Baxter, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crews battle two fires in same building in Monticello

WATCH | Health clinics in central Ky. to begin vaccinating children 5 & under. Georgetown Pediatrics is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated. Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/24/2022) Updated: 1 hour ago.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

County by County (6/22/2022)

The bridge passes over Buck Creek along Kentucky Route 80, not far from where an assassin’s bullet struck down Catron. Temps spike again into the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday as we await the arrival of another cold front. WATCH | Extensive damage reported after fire in...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And A Hard Place#Single Family Homes#Perimeter Fence#Cowgill Development
WTVQ

Tents damaged at Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Farmers Market says donations have come in to help vendors who lost items when strong winds hit the area ahead of storms Wednesday. The Farmers Market was set up on Alexandria Drive near the post office. According to organizers, vendors were preparing for...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WKYT 27

Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were blown away and broken. Market organizers said the wind gusts overturned tables and left produce and products scattered, too. Some of the vendors said the winds came on fast and they weren’t expecting this much damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Winchester (KY)

This city east of Lexington is known as the gateway to Eastern Kentucky’s Mountains, but also has a reputation for delicacies like beer cheese and the unique soft drink, Ale-8-One. Downtown Winchester is a treat for amateur historians, and Main Street passes through a canyon of 19th-century storefronts. There...
WINCHESTER, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender June 23–30: Summer Madness In Mercer County And More

Summer started Tuesday and it’s a race to Independence Day. This weekend is your last chance to go over the rainbow with the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “The Wizard Of Oz,” which finishes its two week run. The Herrington Lake Conservation League Fish Fry happens at Sunset Marina and Resort on Sunday, June 26, and that’s just a taste of everything that’s happening this weekend.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Extensive damage reported after fire in downtown area of Ky. town

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a large fire in Bourbon County Wednesday afternoon. We’re told five buildings in the downtown area of Millersburg, including the post office and an apartment building, were damaged by the fire. We know crews from multiple fire departments were...
MILLERSBURG, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
406
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy