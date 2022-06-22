ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County Regional Police warn residents of increased bear activity in the area

 3 days ago
After an uptick in the number of bear sightings in the area over the last few months, including recent sightings in East Manchester and Windsor townships, York County Regional Police on Wednesday provided tips for residents on what to do if a bear shows up in their neighborhood. Juvenile...

Dawn Parrish
3d ago

because they are putting up factories and housing and taking there habitat away so we are seeing more bears they have know we're to go anymore

Mercury

100 animals seized from Lancaster County property

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized 100 animals from a property on Pumping Station Road in Eden Township, Lancaster County, Friday. A PSPCA statement on the incident said the organization received a complaint from a good Samaritan regarding a large number of animals at the property living in poor conditions.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

100 Animals Including Horses, Sheep, Dogs Rescued From PA Farm After Living In Filth: PSPCA

More than 100 animals including horses, ducks, sheep and dogs living in filth were rescued from a farm in Lancaster County Friday, June 24, over concerns for their welfare. Acting on a tip from a Good Samaritan, officers seized 11 dogs, 27 cats, 5 horses, 4 sheep, 1 goat, 2 turkeys, 32 chicks, 4 guinea hens, 6 hens and 8 baby ducks from the property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata Police investigating deadly crash on Route 222

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 25. According to officers, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 222 at mile marker 42. A car traveling southbound struck the back end of a tractor-trailer that stopped on the berm of the highway.
EPHRATA, PA
YourErie

Carlisle Police warn about multiple scams

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are warning residents that there has been an uptick in scam/fraud-related cases in the past month. Some scams include warrant and bail scams, as well as overcharging of service scams. Scammers usually will call the victim posing as a relative or the attorney of a relative. They will […]
CARLISLE, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville teen. Colin Hubbard, 14, is 5’05” tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen on June 24 wearing a gray “Parkville” tee shirt, gray jeans, and red/black Nike shoes. Anyone with information on Colin Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Parkville 14-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
WGAL

Plane goes down in Lebanon County

Emergency dispatchers say a plane went down in Lebanon County Saturday morning. According to dispatch, the plane went down in the area of Regal Airport on South Forge Road just after 9:30. Officials say the plane clipped a car while attempting to land. The pilot suffered a minor injury while...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania SPCA remove 100 animals from Lancaster County home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) executed a search warrant and removed 100 animals from a property in Quarryville on Friday, June 24. The animals were removed over concerns for their welfare; The SPCA was acting on a tip from a community member.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Lancaster County

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Friday evening, shortly after 7:15 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Division Highway and E. Farmersville Road in Earl Township for a two-vehicle crash, involving entrapment. Dispatch confirmed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department.
YORK HAVEN, PA
