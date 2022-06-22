ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCPD: Grandmother Arrested In Connection To Death Of 3-Year-Old

 2 days ago
New information has been revealed regarding the death of a 3-year-old Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

The incident was reported in the 600 block of Southwest 151st Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they were informed of a dead child at the home.

They then discovered the body of the deceased 3-year-old, identified as Riley Lynn Nolan, in the residence’s trash receptacle.

The body had clear signs of trauma, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Nolan had been in the custody of Becky Ann Vreeland, the child’s grandmother.

Vreeland was taken to police headquarters and interviewed regarding the death.

She was then booked into Cleveland County Jail on a complaint of murder.

