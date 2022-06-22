McClatchy’s North Carolina investigations team lands $83,000 for data-driven reporting

The Data-Driven Reporting Project has awarded McClatchy’s North Carolina investigations team $83,000 to support its data-driven accountability journalism.

Funded by Google News Initiative and run by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, the project announced its first awards today . It has committed $930,000 to 22 news organizations in the United States and Canada.

The project selected applicants whose reporting will acquire and analyze large data sets to report on issues relevant to people whose experiences aren’t frequently covered by news organizations.

The McClatchy team is made up of nine journalists at The Charlotte Observer and the News & Observer. The group has deep experience using data to uncover issues of importance in North Carolina.

The recent series Security for Sale , an investigation into disruptions brought by investors converting homes into rentals, is one example. Another is the 2021 Death in the Fast Lane project, an investigation that exposed how North Carolina courts go easy on chronic speeders, some of whom later cause deadly crashes.

Eight journalists and experts in data, investigative and local journalism from Canada and the United States judged applications for the Data-Driven Reporting Project’s first awards.