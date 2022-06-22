Hitting new highs on Day 5

As I walked from the parking garage to Java’s café, I was greeted by a familiar song being played at the Jazz Street Stage. The song was none other than “Jump Up Super Star!”—the celebrational big band number from one of the best video games of all time, Super Mario Odyssey. The School of the Arts Jazz band was honoring one of the most criminally overlooked areas of the music world: video game music. More and more, recognition falls on video game soundtracks as time goes on (a jazz arrangement for a song from Kirby won a Grammy a couple months ago), and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the festival. Blessed by the welcoming sounds of “Jump Up Super Star!”, complete with cute video game sound effects played on the marimba … chef’s kiss.

