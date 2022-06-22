ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Committee OKs bill to allow more lawsuits against gun makers, sellers

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware Continentals Statue, a Revolutionary War monument on the East Front of Legislative Hall. (Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE)

A bill to allow Delawareans to sue firearm industry members for negligence that leads to gun violence was released from the House Administration Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 302 , sponsored by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Glasgow, provides a cause of action for “firearm manufacturers and retail dealers to be held accountable when they knowingly or recklessly take actions that endanger the health and safety” of Delawareans through the sale, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of firearms.

Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, said he expects there will be “very few instances where this is going to be a situation that emerges, but I certainly think it can happen.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Danny Short, R-Seaford, said he worries the bill will expose gun industry members to “unintended consequences.”

Among those consequences, Short said firearm industry members will be punished for actions that take place after weapons are legally sold.

Bentz said the bill will only affect companies and individuals who act with negligence, such as coordinating with potential straw purchasers.

The bill is named for Keshall “KeKe” Anderson, a Wilmington teenager who in 2016 was killed by a stray bullet , shot from a gun that was bought by a straw purchaser and then given to a person who was prohibited from owning firearms.

“The gun was not for the person purchasing — it was for someone else who was a person prohibited,” said Rev. Dr. R.J. Chandler on behalf of Moms Demand Action.

“He was not able to buy one, for whatever reason he did not meet the qualifications,” Chandler said. “However, when they left the store, this young lady gave a gun to a young man and that is unethical. It is not right. And we have an opportunity to stop that kind of behavior.”

Because of the deceptive nature of straw purchases, it’s not clear how Cabela’s, the store that sold the gun, acted “knowingly or recklessly.”

“This industry is being singled out, I think, to put it out of business,” said Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association. “You’re making employees be psychics, mind readers, psychiatrists and psychologists.”

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association is the state affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

Short and Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Laurel, voted against releasing the bill.

The bill passed in the Senate 13 to 8 last Thursday. It will now advance to the House floor for consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Bill OKing medical marijuana patients owning guns heads to Senate floor

A bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to obtain a firearm will head to the Senate floor. The bill, which passed the House on June 14, continued to draw strong public support before it was passed 6-0 by the Senate Health and Social Services Committee Wednesday. Under House Bill 276, a patient registered in Delaware’s medical marijuana program would ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to bypass Constitution, create vote-by-mail system passes committee

A bill to bypass the need to amend Delaware’s Constitution and cement no-excuse absentee ballots in future elections was released from a House Committee Wednesday despite objections from Republicans.  Senate Bill 320, sponsored by Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Ardens, has already passed in the Senate.  If passed, the bill creates an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters will have to request ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

2023-4 state budgets pass House; head to Carney’s desk

  The Delaware House of Representatives passed four state budgets for the 2023-24 year in 15 minutes in a no-fuss set-em-up, knock-em-down run. The bills’ next stop will be Gov. John Carney’s desk, because they passed the Senate on Tuesday. “I think we have a budget that we can be proud of,” said Rep. William Carson, D-Smyrna/Dover, and co-chairman of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Town Square LIVE News

What’s going on with Delaware’s gun bills?

Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly has taken swift action to impose gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas.  The bills aim to amend the state’s background check system, ban semi-automatic firearms, Glock switches and large-capacity magazines, prevent individuals under the age of 21 from accessing guns, and allow lawsuits against firearm industry members ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

More legislation in the works to address teacher shortage

A bill that would help address the state’s lingering concern over a teacher shortage was unanimously released by the Senate Education Committee Wednesday.  House Bill 430, now headed to the Senate floor, would encourage schools to begin a Grow Your Own Educator Program, which supporters believe will improve recruitment, retention and diversity of teachers in the First State’s public schools. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

High-capacity magazine ban heads to Carney

A bill aimed at restricting the capacity of firearm magazines passed in the House of Representatives Thursday by a vote of 23 to 18. The bill now heads to Gov. John Carney, who is expected to sign it into law. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6, sponsored by Rep. Larry Mitchell, D-Elsmere, bans the possession, sale, purchase, receipt or ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Senate OKs mail-in voting despite claims it violates Constitution

The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a controversial bill to cement mail-in voting as an option for voters in all future elections. Senate Bill 320, sponsored by Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Ardens, passed 13 to 8 just before midnight with a last-minute amendment from Sen. Colin Bonini, R-Dover. “While vote by mail is particularly helpful for those who may find ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Gun Violence#Senate Bill#Health And Safety#Delawareans#House#R Seaford
Town Square LIVE News

House votes to ban most guns for citizens under 21

Delawareans under the age of 21 would be prohibited from purchasing, owning, possessing or controlling a firearm or ammunition under a bill passed by the House of Representatives Tuesday. The move comes just days after the House voted to ban most semi-automatic firearms. Exceptions include if the person is an active member of the armed forces or a qualified law-enforcement ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Energy bills about council, net metering head to House floor

Energy bills pertaining to the Governor’s Energy Advisory Council and how much those who own solar panels can claim back on month power bills were both released by the House Natural Resources Committee Thursday. Rep. Rich Collins, R-Millsboro, wasn’t happy with either. Senate Bill 310: Governor’s Energy Advisory Council Sponsored by Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Newark, SB 310 updates the Governor’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Mail-in, same-day registry election bills go to Senate floor

  Election bills that would allow mail-in voting and  registering at the polls both passed out of committee to the Senate floor Wednesday. Both would take effect as soon as the governor signs them, meaning they would be in effect for the 2022 primaries and general election. The two bills, House Substitute for 1 for House Bill 25 on same-day ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Prosecutors continue calling witnesses in McGuiness trial

Prosecutors continued to call witnesses Wednesday on day two of testimony in the trial of State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. The jury entered the courtroom more than an hour behind schedule because of technological difficulties. RELATED: Trial of Auditor Kathy McGuiness begins in Dover McGuiness sat quietly at the defense table while employees from the Department of Technology and Information detailed ... Read More
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Trial of Auditor Kathy McGuiness begins in Dover

The trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness began Tuesday in Dover with both sides delivering fiery opening statements before recessing for lunch. With the jury seated, prosecutors laid out their case against the statewide-elected Democrat, arguing she is guilty of facilitating waste, fraud and abuse despite being the elected official designated to fight against those things. But high-powered defense attorney ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

After months of waiting, McGuiness trial off to a slow start

State prosecutors called on three witnesses Wednesday to detail Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ alleged habit of surveilling employees’ emails, as well as the lack of emails sent to and by her daughter who worked in the office, and the way a consulting group was paid. McGuiness is charged with two felonies and multiple misdemeanors alleging conflict of interest, felony theft, non-compliance ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware represented well in Carpenter Cup softball

Midd Penn won this year’s Carpenter Cup softball tournament held at FDR Park in Philadelphia this week, but the State of Delaware was well represented.  Delaware South went 3-0 to win its bracket in pool play Tuesday while Delaware North (2-1) finished second in the same bracket. That qualified both teams for Wednesday’s championship round. The tournament featured 16 teams ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House votes to ban semi-automatic firearms

A controversial bill to ban the purchase of semi-automatic firearms in Delaware narrowly passed in the House of Representatives Thursday against the objections of every Republican lawmaker as well as some Democrats. The bill passed 22 to 19 and will advance to the Senate for consideration.  “The intention of this legislation is simple and clear: to make sure that the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware schools pushed to declare Diwali a holiday

    A Hindu activist last week praised Brandywine School District as the first in Delaware to close so students could celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. Students will be off, but only because that is a day the district designated for parent-teacher conferences. Staff members will be working. In 2023, Diwali falls on a Sunday. But the system ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House committee OKs semi-automatic, under 21 purchase ban

Bills to ban semi-automatic firearms and restrict the purchase of guns by Delawareans 21 and older were released from a House committee Wednesday and will advance to the House floor for a vote. The hearing attracted a crowd of well over 100 concerned citizens on both sides of the issue, many of whom filled lawmakers’ seats in the House chamber. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Senate votes to ban styrofoam to-go boxes, cups

The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a bill to effectively ban restaurants from offering single-use plastic straws and styrofoam food and beverage containers.  Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134, sponsored by Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, also prohibits food establishments from providing customers with plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks. Under the bill, food establishments would only be ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
707
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy