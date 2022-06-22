Water service disruptions expected for some customers in Cusseta

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
