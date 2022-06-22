ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cusseta, GA

Water service disruptions expected for some customers in Cusseta

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - A few improvements projects are expected to cause disruptions to water service this week in Cusseta, according to the Unified Government of Cusseta -...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Hwy. 80 in Phenix City reopens after crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Highway 80 in Phenix City has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Both lanes of the U.S. roadway were blocked at the intersection of Jowers Road, near East Alabama Motor Speedway, for several hours. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. ET.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Marion County issues boil water notice to residents

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Marion County. This water boil advisory is related to a water leak on an eight-inch water main. The leak is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels. According to...
MARION COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Heavy rain, hail move through Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage. Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked. Drivers in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattahoochee County, GA
Government
City
Cusseta, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Heat safety tips for outside workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is officially here and these triple digit temperatures are having an effect on our workforce. This heat wave has companies focused on keeping their outside workers safe. “There is no avoiding heat in our industry. There’s literally no avoiding heat, there’s adapting to it and...
PHENIX CITY, AL
wrbl.com

Showers ending this evening, drier on Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-For some, the much needed rain kept temperatures down into the 80s which was welcomed considering the heat and humidity we’ve been dealing with. As the sunsets showers will begin to diminish and we will dry out and clear out overnight. This will lead us to a beautiful Sunday morning and a pretty nice afternoon.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Former Gander Mountain Property to See New Development

OPELIKA — During Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting, plans for a new four-story hotel and entertainment complex was approved. There was a public hearing for a project development agreement with VAH Investments, LLC. The Project, as defined in the Project Development Agreement, will consist of a four-story approximately 69,783- square-feet Marriott Element Hotel with 99 guest rooms, a 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, a building with clubhouse and restaurant and the entrance road (extension of Parker Way) as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Water Pressure#Urban Construction
WRBL News 3

Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway. Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver […]
Opelika-Auburn News

Tony Langley says laying hardwood floors for a living prepared him for Lee County Commission

Tony Langley won the run-off election for Lee County Commission District 4 against incumbent Robert Ham on Tuesday night. Langley took 64% of votes cast in the election. “I’m just very, very thankful for the citizens of Lee County for putting their faith in me and voting to put me in office, and that’s what I intend to do is go in and work hard for the people and be the voice for them,” Langley said in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “That was the campaign slogan, ‘Being the voice for the people.’ So obviously, I want to thank them for their vote and their trust in me.”
WALB 10

1 killed after firetruck overturns in Terrell Co.

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire truck overturned in Terrell County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The accident happened Wednesday on Callis Road and Sellars Road. Troopers said there were three Department of Corrections inmates on board the...
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
alabamanews.net

Woman Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Opelika

Opelika police say a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway. Police say just after 4PM Wednesday, they started getting calls about a pedestrian being struck in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway, which is near near the Walmart Supercenter not far from U.S. Highway 280.
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Shooting near Bernard Drive and Dawson Street, one dead

UPDATE 6/24/2022 8:55 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed the death of one in this shooting at 430 Bernard Ave. Marcus Price, 45, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Price was pronounced deceased at 7:25 p.m. in Piedmont’s Emergency Room. Price’s body will be sent to the state crime lab. News 3 will continue to monitor this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Here’s how Lee County voting changed in the runoff election

As expected, the voter turnout for the primary runoff on June 21 was much lower than it was for the primary election on May 24. Also, a much higher percentage of Republican ballots were cast in the runoff. In the runoff election, the races in which no candidates garnered a...
WTVM

Columbus restaurant weigh in on effects of food price inflation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Restaurants that survived the pandemic also deal with the threat of inflation. The owner of Roz Cafe in Columbus, just one of the restaurants we talked to today, tells us higher prices for everything and a shortage of supplies are taking a toll on her business.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police looking for theft suspect, requesting public assistance

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, third-degree, and requests public assistance to help identify the suspects. On June 17, at the Salon Centric located at 3768 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, an unidentified male entered the store and stole nearly $840 worth of merchandise. The Opelika Police […]
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

J’Mar Abel: Tribute to Chambers County deputy killed in crash

Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel was killed in a line-of-duty vehicle pursuit on Monday. End of Watch: June 20, 2022. He was 24. From AL.com report: Abel was assisting the Roanoke Police Department in a chase just after 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his patrol vehicle - a 2017 Ford Explorer - on County Road 278 and wrecked. The crash happened about five miles south of Roanoke.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Americus demands portrait of Nick Smarr and Jody Smith be removed from city hall

The Americus City Council and Mayor met for their regular meeting on Thursday June 23, 2022. Several members of the Smarr Smith Foundation (SSF) were present. Likewise, other citizens were there on behalf of the SSF. Some citizens were there for their own personal reasons. As a public comment, Blake Dukes addressed the governing body. He did so representing the Smarr Smith Foundation as a founding and current board member as well as the 2020 president.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy