Crash closes Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a tractor fire on Sewee Road Saturday afternoon. According to AMFD, the tractor fire took place behind a barn on Sewee Road just before 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was “fully involved on arrival.” Crews contained the fire. No injuries were reported […]
UPDATE 3:10 p.m. – Deputies have cleared the scene and the road is now reopened. ___ JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover crash on River Road on Johns Island. River Road between Main Road and Brownswood Road is closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a crane […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash that has shut down both sides of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. near Garden Way and does involve injuries, Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District firefighters say. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said. Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left...
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. According to Colleton County authorities, a two-vehicle crash happened on Pierce Road at the intersection of Brocktown Road around 7 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said a Dodge truck was stopped on Brocktown Road to turn left […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Tree Service, and residents worked together to remove a tree from the roadway Saturday morning. According to Captain Matt Tidwell with the MPFD, the department received a report of a fallen tree off Lazy Lane. The Mount Pleasant Tree Service was at their nearby shop doing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Highway 17 North at Houston Northcutt Boulevard is back open after a broken-down semi-truck was causing backups. Police say the broken-down truck was causing traffic to back up onto the Ravenel bridge on Wednesday afternoon. A heavy-duty tow truck...
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday afternoon that damaged 24 units and left 80 people displaced. The fire was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane, according to Summerville Police...
A multi-car crash on Interstate 95 on Saturday, June 18 injured six people. The crash occurred near the 64-mile marker at about 5:15 p.m. when several vehicles collided, sending two cars into the wooded median. One vehicle overturned. Two people were taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center...
Regular gas prices dipped below $5 per gallon nationally over the last week, hovering at $4.94 on June 23, according to AAA.
Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction will impact a portion of Dorchester Road on Sunday, June 26. Due to construction at the Cedar Grove Shopping Center, a portion of Dorchester Road will be closed for several hours Sunday evening. There will be a lane closure with flagging operations on Dorchester...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Mosquito Control Awareness Week comes to a close, Charleston County Government has provided tips to lower the risk of mosquito bites. Mosquito Control Awareness Week is from June 19 to 25 and serves as a reminder of how to ‘fight the bite’ during mosquito season. Mosquitos are the “most studied […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston. Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive. A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business. One of the officers, Sgt. West, […]
SANTEE, S.C. — A crash on I-95 involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian left one person dead on Wednesday. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near exit 98 to Santee. In the crash, a Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading...
Deangelo Haynes Jr., 21, of Charleston has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a violent crime.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a suspected home robber’s gunfire projectiles killed a juvenile accomplice in Seabrook. Deputies responded to Vidalia Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found out a homeowner interrupted a burglary, according to an incident...
NORTH CHARLESTON — On a warm weekday afternoon, the old Charleston Naval Base buzzes. Excavators and other construction equipment tear into brick dwellings, built after World War II. Their demise makes way for new housing, both single- and multifamily units, that will match already refurbished former officers’ houses nearby.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested. Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts...
