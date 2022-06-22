ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Crash closes Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant

By Tim Renaud
counton2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash that...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to tractor fire on Sewee Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a tractor fire on Sewee Road Saturday afternoon. According to AMFD, the tractor fire took place behind a barn on Sewee Road just before 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was “fully involved on arrival.” Crews contained the fire. No injuries were reported […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of River Road reopened following rollover crash

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. – Deputies have cleared the scene and the road is now reopened. ___ JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover crash on River Road on Johns Island. River Road between Main Road and Brownswood Road is closed following a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a crane […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Long Point Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash that has shut down both sides of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. near Garden Way and does involve injuries, Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District firefighters say. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Pierce and Brocktown Roads at approximately 7 p.m., Master Trooper David Jones said. Investigators say a 2005 Dodge truck was making a left...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Accidents
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. According to Colleton County authorities, a two-vehicle crash happened on Pierce Road at the intersection of Brocktown Road around 7 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said a Dodge truck was stopped on Brocktown Road to turn left […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews and residents removed tree from MTP roadway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Tree Service, and residents worked together to remove a tree from the roadway Saturday morning. According to Captain Matt Tidwell with the MPFD, the department received a report of a fallen tree off Lazy Lane. The Mount Pleasant Tree Service was at their nearby shop doing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Charleston Press

Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant closed due to multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, drivers advised to use alternative routes

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina – Multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed both sides of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant and first responders are already on the scene. Per Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District firefighters, there are injuries in the crash that reportedly happened near Garden Way around 11:25 a.m. Law enforcement...
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Road back open after broken-down semi-truck caused backups

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Highway 17 North at Houston Northcutt Boulevard is back open after a broken-down semi-truck was causing backups. Police say the broken-down truck was causing traffic to back up onto the Ravenel bridge on Wednesday afternoon. A heavy-duty tow truck...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
live5news.com

24 units damage, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday afternoon that damaged 24 units and left 80 people displaced. The fire was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane, according to Summerville Police...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Multiple cars crash on I-95 wreck

A multi-car crash on Interstate 95 on Saturday, June 18 injured six people. The crash occurred near the 64-mile marker at about 5:15 p.m. when several vehicles collided, sending two cars into the wooded median. One vehicle overturned. Two people were taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
counton2.com

Road work to impact portion of Dorchester Road Sunday

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction will impact a portion of Dorchester Road on Sunday, June 26. Due to construction at the Cedar Grove Shopping Center, a portion of Dorchester Road will be closed for several hours Sunday evening. There will be a lane closure with flagging operations on Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston police arrest 2 in overnight burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston. Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive. A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business. One of the officers, Sgt. West, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Pedestrian killed in I-95 crash near Santee

SANTEE, S.C. — A crash on I-95 involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian left one person dead on Wednesday. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near exit 98 to Santee. In the crash, a Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading...
SANTEE, SC
live5news.com

Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested. Curtis Eddie Smith, 61, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy