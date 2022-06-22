ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to...

www.kwqc.com

1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best CR Restaurants in 2022 According to CommunityVotes

You voted and the results are in! CommunityVotes has named their 2022 winners of the best businesses in the Cedar Rapids area!. The website CommunityVotes has a mission to "provide each community a place where its members can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make our lives that much better each day." Citizens can take part in the Nomination Round and Voting Round, and then the votes are tallied and there are four winners in each category. There are a TON of categories on the list, but we're just going to focus on a few of the food ones!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Couple Just Scored $25K For Life… Accidentally

There are some happy accidents we all experience in life. Finding a shortcut to get to work faster after making a wrong turn... finding a coupon in your junk mail for your favorite restaurant, or even scoring a $5 bill from an old jacket pocket. But perhaps it's this Cedar...
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Amazing: Eastern Iowa Motorist Drives into Wet Cement [PHOTO]

Everyone has an off day here or there, right? We are all, after all, human. Still, there's a certain level of intelligence one must poses even on their worst day in order to, say, drive a motor vehicle. For one unnamed West Union motorist, yesterday (June 22) was not his/her...
kytvnews.com

Watch: Truck plows through abortion rights rally in Iowa: report

Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights. "Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported. The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck. “I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy law enforcement presence in Dubuque residential neighborhood

Dubuque — A heavy police presence could be seen in a residential area across the street from a Dubuque daycare Thursday evening. Two houses could be seen blocked off with police tape in the 2300 block of Central Avenue in Dubuque around 10:30 p.m. but police cleared it up before they left.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Body of Dubuque man recovered from Mississippi River after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River this week was recovered Friday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced. The sheriff’s office stated that Alan Hartig, 51, was found around 12:45 p.m. Friday by a University of Dubuque flight school helicopter, about 2 miles south of where he was last seen wading in the water.
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Central Iowa Vapors & Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes (VAPE) react to FDA order

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several organizations have voiced their reaction to the FDA’s order to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the US market. Co-Founder of Parents Against Vape E-Cigarettes, or PAVE, Meredith Berkman took a stance against the e-cigarette industry over 3 years ago. She wanted to protect her children from the risks of smoking vapor.
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Work to continue at busy Dubuque intersection, but placement, detours shifting

Work will continue on a busy Dubuque intersection, though the portion of it that is closed will change this weekend. Crews have been working on the western half of the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue for the past three weeks. The City of Dubuque has announced that as of Saturday, June 25, the western half of the intersection will reopen while the eastern half closes for about three weeks.
DUBUQUE, IA

