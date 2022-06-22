ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Miss Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia dead at 27 after surgery complications: report

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018 Gleycy Correia has died at the age of 27, according to multiple reports. Correia died at a private clinic on Monday after being in a coma for the past two months,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 8

Zachariah Propps
3d ago

I was thinking cosmetic surgery and never would have guessed it was for her tonsils being removed. 🙏

Reply
9
