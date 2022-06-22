ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affidavit: Man pointed gun, shot at 2 people near Zilker Park

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents show police received an anonymous tip about a man accused of shooting at two people near Zilker Park, saying he may have been planning to commit a mass shooting.

Louis Garcia, 34, was booked into the Travis County Jail on June 16 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records . Attorney information for Garcia was not listed online.

Louis Garcia, 34 (APD Photo)

An arrest affidavit showed Garcia’s assault charges stem from a June 12 incident near Zilker Park. Two victims told police Garcia had threatened them, pointed a gun at them and fired shots into a car door.

In the affidavit, victims told police they kind of knew Garcia, because they attended the same recurring Sunday drum circle at the park.

The victims said Garcia approached them with a gun in hand, being “verbally aggressive,” according to the affidavit. They were standing behind the driver-side door of a vehicle, which was open. That’s when Garcia fired a shot into the outside of the car door.

The victims told police Garcia also pointed the gun in their faces and tried to “pistol whip” one of them.

The victims then ran away from him into the park, according to the affidavit. They returned later to find Garcia’s wallet on the ground, but he was gone.

A few days after the park incident on June 15, the affidavit said police got an anonymous tip that someone named Louis Joel Garcia was planning to commit a mass shooting at the next Sunday gathering at the park.

Texas Senate committee continues hearing on Uvalde school shooting

At last check of online records, Garcia wasn’t charged in relation to the tip but was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the June 12 park incident.

Garcia was arrested as he was getting off a bus on Barton Springs Road on June 16. At the time of his arrest, police found a gun inside a bag he was carrying, court documents stated. A search warrant was done the same day at Garcia’s apartment, and search warrant paperwork showed police found a gun cleaning kit and a spent cartridge case.

KXAN

KXAN

