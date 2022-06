MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — As many Illinois residents are experiencing higher utility rates, some college campuses are feeling the impact as well. Western Illinois University have asked students and staff still on campus to do things such as turn off appliances not in use, turning lights off at the end of the day and adjusting window unit A/C thermostats to help conserve energy and maintain the most favorable utility rate possible.

