Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Police Investigating Shooting In Dubuque

Dubuque police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Dubuque. According to reports, officers responded to the 2300 block of Central Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area. No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle was damaged. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet. This is the fifth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Shots Fired in Downtown Dubuque Thursday Night(June 23)

Dubuque police say they are investigating a shooting in downtown dubuqueThursday night. Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Central Avenue just after 8pm after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area. No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galena man charged with attempted murder with crossbow

A 35-year-old Galena man has been charged with attempted murder. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a 911 call came in that a person at a Powder House Hill Road residence had been shot with some type of weapon. The following information is being released regarding this investigation:
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Shooting in Galena, One Person Arrested

Authorities say a person was shot late Wednesday in Galena and the shooter has been arrested. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting left one person with severe injuries, but that the person is expected to recover. Officials anticipate releasing more information today. Authorities were alerted at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been shot at a residence on Powder House Hill Road. A release states that the shooter fled the scene and that deputies, as well as officers from the Galena and East Dubuque police departments, responded to the area. Authorities activated the “Code Red” system to alert the public of the suspect’s description and used two K-9 units to conduct a broader search. The suspect was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday. A report says that due to the severe nature of the offense and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, not all details can be released at this time.
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Goes Missing On The Mississippi River

Authorities have identified a Dubuque man who went missing on the Mississippi River as they continued to search for him Thursday. Emergency crews spent Thursday searching for 51 year old Alan Hartig but have been unable to locate him. He is presumed to have drowned. The Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday of a man who had gone missing on the Mississippi River. Reports say Hartig was in Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing in Dubuque County. He was wading in shallow water with his pontoon beached on a sand bar. The pontoon dislodged and began drifting down river, and he was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters. The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river. Multiple agencies immediately began searching for Hartig, which continued into the evening before eventually being suspended. Authorities resumed their search Thursday but have been unable to locate Hartig.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Police Arrest Man For Break-in and Burglary in Dodgeville

A man from Madison has been arrested for a residential burglary in Dodgeville on Wednesday along with several other charges. 20 year old Dejon Glover was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday, including Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft, and Damage to Property. Officers with the Dodgeville Police Department were called to Spring Street in Dodgeville Wednesday in response to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement found that a residence had been broken into, items were stolen from the residence, and a dog was found deceased. Video provided by the homeowner gave a suspect description and a timeline for the theft between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Community cameras and an investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle which was impounded approximately 6 hours later in Madison, at the request of Dodgeville Police. Members of the police department were in contact by phone with Glover and he was later arrested. The Dodgeville Police Department says the incident is a targeted act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man arrested following Dodgeville burglary; dog found dead inside home

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday following a burglary in Dodgeville in which a dog was found dead. In a news release Thursday night, the Dodgeville Police Department said officers were called to a home on Spring Street around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary. Police determined the home had been broken into...
DODGEVILLE, WI
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy law enforcement presence in Dubuque residential neighborhood

Dubuque — A heavy police presence could be seen in a residential area across the street from a Dubuque daycare Thursday evening. Two houses could be seen blocked off with police tape in the 2300 block of Central Avenue in Dubuque around 10:30 p.m. but police cleared it up before they left.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque man missing in Mississippi River; empty pontoon recovered

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Officials are searching for a missing Dubuque man who was last seen on the Mississippi River Wednesday evening. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it received a report around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the man, 51-year-old Alan Hartig, was in Wisconsin waters near Finley’s Landing.
DUBUQUE, IA
#Violent Crime
x1071.com

Additional Details Surface About Blue Mounds Shooting in May

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week. The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator’s affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken the prescription drug Xanax. The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of 19 year old Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
x1071.com

Two People From Lafayette County Arrested For Theft

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Dunbarton Road in Shullsburg Township for a report of theft just after 1pm Wednesday. 21 year old Edwin Ramos-Castaneada and 18 year old Gloria Mendoza, both of Darlington were arrested for Theft and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where they were booked and released.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Passenger ejected in Iowa County multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County 911 Center was notified of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. At 6:42 a.m., a crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of US-14 and Blynn Rd. While a vehicle traveling eastbound was turning north onto Blynn Rd, it was struck from behind...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
superhits106.com

Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA

