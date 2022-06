There’s a critical shortage of blood in San Bernardino County. LifeStream is holding a blood drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow, June 25, and they need your help. LifeStream will be holding a blood drive on Saturday, June 25 at Stater Brothers west in Yucca Valley from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. donors will receive a LifeStream apron and free mini physical. Donors must be at least 15 years old to donate, and everyone under the age of 17 must have written parental consent.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO