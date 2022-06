After cancelling last year for Covid-19 concerns, the town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back, returning with six concert events scheduled for summer of 2022. The popular concert series will return to the community center softball fields after they kick off the season with a 4th of July concert and Fireworks Spectacular event at Brehm Park. The five additional Saturday concerts will be offered July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, and August 13. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO