The 27th Annual Grizzly Golf Classic

Yesterday The STL Cardinals wrapped up a four-game set with the Brewers with more on yesterday’s game here is your redbird recap. The Cardinals are back home for tonight’s match up with Cubs pregame at 620 and first pitch at 705 all on kuku and kwpm. Saturday will...
Funeral services for Mark Shane Walker, 52, Crider, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pottersville Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Walker passed away at 12:21 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. He was born February 19, 1970...
Funeral services for Marlin Dewayne Moody, 78, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Moody passed away at 10:18 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 26, 1943 at West...
EMINENCE, Mo. – Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate Independence Day with a summertime concert on Saturday, July 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alley Spring and Mill. The renowned Baker Family from Birch Tree will perform on the banks of Alley Spring in front of the historic...
Thayer, MO. – A 501(c)(3) company, Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., has donated a new bullet and stab protective vest to a local K9 defender of the public. The gift went to K9 Tank of the Thayer Police Department. This donation to the Thayer Police Department came from the non-profit company, but was sponsored by one Martha Morrison of Fayetteville, AR. The armored K9 vested has also reportedly been embroidered with a phrase stating “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this twist on the popular Mexican street corn trend. * 4 cups cooked and cooled short noodles (penne, cavatappi, or bowtie would work) * 2/3 cup crumbled cojita or Mexican crumbling cheese. * 1/3 cup grated parmesan. * 2 tsp salt. * 1 tsp pepper.
West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Senior Center has announced the date for their Free Family Movie Night this month. On Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., the Center will show the classic John Wayne movie “Mclintock.”. The movie is an American Western Comedy made in 1963...
A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
Michael D. Hayes was born December 16, 1946 in West Plains to Marvin “Jack” Hayes and Hazel Hayes and passed away June 22, 2022. He graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1965 and attended MSU in West Plains. He married Donna S. Sanders on...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Fort. Leonard Wood’s unofficial mascot, Maverick, has been diagnosed with cancer. The last time Maverick and his owner Kelly Brownfield spoke with Ozarksfirst.com, Maverick was competing in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for Therapy Dog of the Year. Brownfield found out he made it to round two and is […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Supreme Court released a decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade, bringing a cascade of antiabortion laws that could take effect across nearly half the country. There are 13 states with “trigger bans” designed to take effect as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned. These states include […]
State archeologists are taking on a project to learn more about an enslaved community in southwest Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources acquired the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site in 1991. The site is 400 acres located about 17 miles northwest of Springfield. In March 2022,...
Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
The current plant that is home to AFB International in Aurora was constructed in 1984. In 1986, Cornell University Ph.D., Dennis Gierhart, founded the company that formed into EBI and since then the plant has been a valued employer and business in the Aurora community. The company produces palatant solutions...
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier,...
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Rent and housing markets skyrocketed over the past year making it harder to find a place to live. Lori Hilt is living in Ozark but is looking to be on the move. “Someone is taking advantage, I mean, the housing markets ridiculous,” said Hilt. Hilt...
Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
UPDATE: Springfield Police said Jessica Szymaszek was been found safe Saturday evening. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for Jessica Szymaszek, a 35-year-old woman who has not been seen since June 23, 2022. Police said Szymaszek was last seen in the area of 2114 S. Glenstone Avenue on […]
Comments / 0