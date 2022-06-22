The 27th Annual Grizzly Golf Classic

Thayer, MO. – A 501(c)(3) company, Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., has donated a new bullet and stab protective vest to a local K9 defender of the public. The gift went to K9 Tank of the Thayer Police Department. This donation to the Thayer Police Department came from the non-profit company, but was sponsored by one Martha Morrison of Fayetteville, AR. The armored K9 vested has also reportedly been embroidered with a phrase stating “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

THAYER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO