The upper school campus activated a shelter-in-place (SIP) this afternoon after an unarmed intruder entered the campus during a police chase. All students and staff are safe, according to an email from the Office of Communication sent to all summer families. The email also included that the intruder had been “on the campus briefly” and that shelter-in-place began promptly. According to Summer School Director for the upper school campus Carol Green, approximately 460 students are on campus at any given time this week, accompanied by staff and faculty as well.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO