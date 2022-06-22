ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson, 26, dies suddenly

By Field Level Media
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26. The team announced Ferguson's sudden death on Wednesday morning. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said. "He was a kind, respectful...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

