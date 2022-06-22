ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Airlines Ending Service To Dubuque Airport

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines has announced it will end service to the Dubuque Regional Airport later this summer. Service will end September 7th. In a press release, American...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Goes Missing On The Mississippi River

Authorities have identified a Dubuque man who went missing on the Mississippi River as they continued to search for him Thursday. Emergency crews spent Thursday searching for 51 year old Alan Hartig but have been unable to locate him. He is presumed to have drowned. The Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday of a man who had gone missing on the Mississippi River. Reports say Hartig was in Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing in Dubuque County. He was wading in shallow water with his pontoon beached on a sand bar. The pontoon dislodged and began drifting down river, and he was last seen pursuing it in the shallow waters. The empty pontoon was recovered a short distance down river. Multiple agencies immediately began searching for Hartig, which continued into the evening before eventually being suspended. Authorities resumed their search Thursday but have been unable to locate Hartig.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque man missing in Mississippi River; empty pontoon recovered

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Officials are searching for a missing Dubuque man who was last seen on the Mississippi River Wednesday evening. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it received a report around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the man, 51-year-old Alan Hartig, was in Wisconsin waters near Finley’s Landing.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Southwest Heath To Open New Clinic Location in Darlington

Southwest Health has announced plans to open a new specialty clinic in Darlington. The new clinic will offer vision and dental care, with the possibility of adding other specialties later. It is set to open in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on construction speed and other logistics. The clinic will be located on Highway 81 near Tama Run Lane, on Darlington’s south side. Site prep and utility work are planned to start later this year, with construction beginning in full in spring 2023. The new location will replace Southwest Health’s existing eye clinic, The Eye Center, currently located on Main Street. In addition to continuing vision services, the health care system will partner with Cuba City Family Dental to provide dental care.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#New Tork
x1071.com

Cuba City School District Looking Hard at Renovation Projects

The Cuba City School District is working on a list of potential renovation projects and working to set a dollar amount to appear before voters in November. Reports say over the past few months, the district has listened to parents, business leaders and other community voices. Using the input from those groups, the district intends to distribute a communitywide survey to better understand which projects the public might support. After considering feedback, the Cuba City Board of Education will determine how much to ask the community for during the November election. The most the district could ask for, $36 million, would not cover every item on the district’s wish list, but would max out the district’s borrowing ability. The amount put to voters for consideration will likely be lower. The most the district could borrow without increasing the tax rate is $20 million.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

Additional Details Surface About Blue Mounds Shooting in May

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week. The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator’s affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken the prescription drug Xanax. The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of 19 year old Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Police Investigating Shooting In Dubuque

Dubuque police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Dubuque. According to reports, officers responded to the 2300 block of Central Avenue at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area. No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle was damaged. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting yet. This is the fifth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Shooting in Galena, One Person Arrested

Authorities say a person was shot late Wednesday in Galena and the shooter has been arrested. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting left one person with severe injuries, but that the person is expected to recover. Officials anticipate releasing more information today. Authorities were alerted at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been shot at a residence on Powder House Hill Road. A release states that the shooter fled the scene and that deputies, as well as officers from the Galena and East Dubuque police departments, responded to the area. Authorities activated the “Code Red” system to alert the public of the suspect’s description and used two K-9 units to conduct a broader search. The suspect was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday. A report says that due to the severe nature of the offense and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, not all details can be released at this time.
GALENA, IL
x1071.com

Police Arrest Man For Break-in and Burglary in Dodgeville

A man from Madison has been arrested for a residential burglary in Dodgeville on Wednesday along with several other charges. 20 year old Dejon Glover was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday, including Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft, and Damage to Property. Officers with the Dodgeville Police Department were called to Spring Street in Dodgeville Wednesday in response to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement found that a residence had been broken into, items were stolen from the residence, and a dog was found deceased. Video provided by the homeowner gave a suspect description and a timeline for the theft between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Community cameras and an investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle which was impounded approximately 6 hours later in Madison, at the request of Dodgeville Police. Members of the police department were in contact by phone with Glover and he was later arrested. The Dodgeville Police Department says the incident is a targeted act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Car Crashes Near Wyalusing, Three People Injured

Three people were injured Sunday when a driver tried to avoid a deer and crashed near Wyalusing. 24 year old Nicholas Weber of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment, while 23 year old Mikayla Weber and 27 year old Vincent Weber, both of Robinson, Texas, were treated at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just after midnight on County Highway C near Wyalusing. A report says that Mikayla Weber was driving west when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered the a ditch and struck a culvert. Vincent Weber was cited with possession of an open intoxicant.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

18 Year Old From Boscobel Arrested For Incident at Pool

One person was arrested following an incident at the Boscobel Swimming Pool Sunday Night. Authorities were notified about 7 pm there was an adult male making threats to family and friends and had a knife in his possession. He was identified as 18 year old Chance Ruetten of Boscobel, who was threatening harm to others with what authorities called a fixed blade knife, similar to a hunting knife. Ruetten was charged with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. His next scheduled court appearance is the morning of June 27th.
BOSCOBEL, WI
x1071.com

Two People From Lafayette County Arrested For Theft

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Dunbarton Road in Shullsburg Township for a report of theft just after 1pm Wednesday. 21 year old Edwin Ramos-Castaneada and 18 year old Gloria Mendoza, both of Darlington were arrested for Theft and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where they were booked and released.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy