CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Clinton is seeing an increase in vandalism targeting veteran banners according to Mayor Jack Gilfoy Jr.’s office. In a post to Facebook, the city says that brackets have been broken, and some banners were pulled off of the brackets causing them to hang upside down or be removed completely. Glass objects were reportedly broken where the banners were messed with.

CLINTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO