We are smack dab in the middle of summer grilling season, and our stomachs are so happy for it! From an easy burger night supper to backyards filled with family and friends on the weekend, those propane tanks are getting a workout. Summer time favorites like potato salad and coleslaw are classics that we never grow tired of; but it is always fun to find new versions to keep it fresh too. Having classic dishes you know everyone will love, but with just enough of a new twist to keep them coming back for more will make you the summer host extraordinaire. This Broccoli Slaw tastes perfect with hot off the flame burgers, chicken, or pork and will be the recipe everyone is asking for at the end of the night!

