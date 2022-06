The idea has been floated previously to use sound waves to make objects levitate. Research confirmed it, but as you may expect, this requires a direct path of waves to the object – interrupt them by placing something in the way, and things go downhill fast. Now, scientists have found a way to keep the objects floating even when the path is interrupted by other objects, marking a huge advance in our sci-fi dreams of levitation.

