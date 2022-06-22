ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Braden Smith ranked 18th among NFL OTs

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith is going into his fifth season as the starter and has emerged as one of the best players at his position.

Despite being drafted as a guard, Smith has excelled at right tackle since essentially being forced into the position due to injuries early in his rookie season.

Heading into 2022, Smith was ranked as the 18th-best overall offensive tackle by Pro Football Network.

The other right tackles ahead of Smith on the list included Tristan Wirfs, Lane Johnson, Ryan Ramczyk and Taylor Moton.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed 4.0 sacks and 22 total pressures on 711 snaps during the 2021 season.

While the Colts have question marks at the left tackle and right guard positions entering training camp, they can sleep well knowing they have one of the best right tackles in the game.

