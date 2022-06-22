ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new burger chain is set to open in Wichita this summer. But first, it needs employees.

By Denise Neil
 3 days ago

It’s been awhile since the Fatburger chain announced its plans to open in Wichita.

But now, it’s actually happening. Wichita’s first Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express restaurant is under construction now near K-96 and Greenwich, and opening day is not far off, managers say.

In the meantime, though, the restaurant has to find a crew to run the place, and it’s conducting interviews now for both hourly and management jobs. Anyone interested in working for the restaurant should bring a resume to 2556 N. Greenwich Rd., Suite 107, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. People also can apply by sending an email to fatburger.wichita@gmail.com

So far, the manager said, people have been a bit confused about where exactly the restaurant is. It’s at the Wichita Crossing Center, which also holds Jersey Mike’s Subs and Crumbl Cookies , but it’s not in the same strip as those popular businesses. The new restaurant is going into a space that’s tucked in a corner of the development and is physically connected to the north side of Academy Sports , 2540 N. Greenwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sA9Mt_0gIab5bK00
Wichita’s first Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express restaurant is under construction how in a space directly north of the Academy Sports at K-96 and Greenwich. Denise Neil/The Wichita Eagle

Franchise group Uncle John’s Brands LLC has said it hopes to bring at least three Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express restaurants to Wichita, though it hasn’t yet identified any other locations.

The Wichita restaurants will all be co-branded stores featuring both Fatburger and another FAT Brands concept, Buffalo’s Express, which specializes in chicken wings.

Founded in 1947 by entrepreneur Lovie Yancey, Fatburger is a pop culture icon referenced in songs like “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube and “Going Back to Cali” by The Notorious B.I.G. The chain started in Los Angeles and offers customizable burgers with traditional toppings as well as things like bacon, eggs, chili and jalapenos. It also serves steak fries, regular fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes. The Buffalo’s Express side of the menu features bone-in or boneless wings that can be coated in a variety of sauces, including barbecue, Asian sesame, coconut jerk and more.

Stay tuned for information about the restaurant’s opening day.

KWCH.com

Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas.

