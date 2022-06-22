ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Tjay Was Shot In New Jersey Last Night

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Tjay, the 21-year-old Bronx-born rapper known for hits like “Pop Out” with Polo G and “Calling My Phone” with 6LACK, has been shot. TMZ reports that Tjay (real name Tione Merritt) was...

www.stereogum.com

