While we love ice cream parlors, there’s just something extra-special about grabbing a cone or a sundae from a food truck. Part of it must be the search; the rush we feel when we actually find the truck we’re after. It also helps that we have no shortage of must-try food trucks here in Central Ohio. So check out some of favorite ice cream-serving trucks in the area. You can thank us later.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO