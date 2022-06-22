ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Ohio woman pleads guilty to charge in 1-year-old girl’s overdose

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

SMITH TOWNSHIP (WKBN) — An Ohio woman pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of endangering children.

Elizabeth Warner, 27, entered the plea Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito’s court.

Police arrested Warner in February after her 1-year-old daughter was treated for a fentanyl overdose.

Dayton Recovery Plan demolishing unsafe homes

Police said Warner and Corey Douglas, 32, took the girl to the police station because she was overdosing.

According to a police report, the girl had blue lips and a faint pulse when she was checked by a township police officer who also administered the opiate antidote naloxone.

The girl was eventually transferred to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Man points gun at drivers after fiery I-75 NB crash

Reports said Douglas and Warner told police they thought the girl had got into an old bottle of painkillers that were prescribed when Warner had a tooth pulled.

The couple were staying in an RV in the 12000 block of Johnson Road and said they had recently moved and the bottle may have gotten mixed up with other items or dropped during the move, reports said. However, police were told by the hospital that a blood test showed the girl had fentanyl in her system, reports said.

A presentencing investigation has been ordered for Warner, and a sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

Douglas’s case is still pending in the courts, with his next hearing set for July 13.

Donna K. Hill Lewis
3d ago

I hope the child has a safe place to live now. People like this should lose custody of their children & do some serious prison time! No child should ever be put in this kind of danger! At least she got the child help. Yet they were both still neglectful of parental duties & safety of the child.

Alexandra Starr
3d ago

I hope this will be a learning experience and the parents get the help they need to live a healthy life and show their daughter that addicts can recover and have a better life. I pray for this little girl to have a happy ending.💙🙏

Jasmine
3d ago

I agree she needs locked up but I also think she needs help with her addiction.thank god her baby is ok.

