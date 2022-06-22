ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'Bathroom Becky' claims standing outside restroom helps Lightning's performance

By Anne Trujillo
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wtok_0gIaaW8f00

TAMPA — The Colorado Avalanche remain in Tampa as they take on the two-time Stanley Cup champs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday.

The Avs are looking to bounce back after a tough Game 3 loss , but, of course, Tampa Bay Lightning fans are hoping to see a three-peat for their team. One Bolts fan is trying to boost her team’s chances in what may be one of the weirdest sports superstitions.

“Bathroom Becky” swears standing outside of the bathroom at Amalie Arena is leading to the Lightning scoring goals.

“On Mother's Day, I said I was gonna stand at a bathroom three hours before, and they scored five goals in the first period, five-nothing, so everybody laughed,” said Rebecca McKeen, also known as Bathroom Becky. “They couldn't believe I stayed. Said I was gonna do it before, and I'm 7-0 at home right now.”

Now, McKeen never sits down during the game.

“I was a coach for 30 years for basketball — varsity in high school sports — and I never sat down in 30 years,” McKeen said. “I don't have a seat and I refuse to sit.”

McKeen was featured in the Tampa Bay Times , and she said the support from fellow fans has made it all worth it.

“My Lightning Strikes peeps, they're amazing,” McKeen said. “They've made this fun. If it puts a smile on people's face, then that's what really matters, especially after the last crazy two years.”

Naturally, McKeen expects her Tampa team to make a comeback and take Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“I predict the Bolts are gonna win in Game 6 — that’s right,” McKeen said with a laugh. “I'm sorry Avalanche people. Your state is beautiful.”

Avalanche fans might respectfully disagree with Bathroom Becky’s prediction, and they can watch the action unfold on Denver7 . A special pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the game starts at 6 p.m. with postgame coverage immediately after the game.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

The NHL’s “too many men” game sheet isn’t a smoking gun, but the videos raise more questions

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night saw Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche score at 12:02 of the first overtime period, giving Colorado a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead. However, that goal was controversial; Lightning head coach Jon Cooper only answered a single question after the game, saying “You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal. My heart breaks for the players because we probably should still be playing.”
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy