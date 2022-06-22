ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

Weaverville Getting New Electrical Substation

By Clint Parker
tribpapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaverville – A conditional use permit for Duke Energy’s electrical substation was approved at the May meeting of the Weaverville Town Council after a public hearing was held at the meeting. The request by Duke came to the council with a unanimous recommendation from the planning and zoning...

Mountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners tweak homeowner grant eligibility

An initiative introduced last year by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, intended to give low-income homeowners some relief from rising property taxes, will work a little differently this time around. As part of adopting the county’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget June 21, the board unanimously approved a number of changes to the Homeowner Grant Program, which will begin accepting applications Friday, July 1.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Government Giveth & Government Driveth Up

Asheville – The City of Asheville’s budget for FY2022-2023 includes a line item for a “missing middle housing study.” During a city council work session, Budget Manager Taylor Floyd explained the study would examine the city’s codes and ordinances to see which, if any, policies were driving up the cost or otherwise discouraging the construction of new middleclass housing. On first blush, one might be prompted to suggest that if the city wanted to stop the erosion of the middle class, maybe it could lower taxes a smidgeon and skip the study. On second blush, one might ask exactly how much exertion is needed to identify ordinances that promote neither health nor safety, but exert upward pressure on residential construction costs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Viewer wants to know what's being built off I-26 near Mars Hill?

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountainside is being cleared in Madison County, piquing a viewer's curiosity. "What is being built off of I-26 near Mars Hill?" Crystal wrote to Ask 13. In November 2021, Mars Hill leaders approved plans for the Crossroads Parkway Subdivision. The proposal included 58...
MARS HILL, NC
RC Commissioners Approve New Animal Shelter

RUTHERFORDTON — A few years ago Rutherford County’s (RC) cramped, outdated animal shelter was a highly visible mark of shame for Rutherford County. The 50 year old facility on Laurel Hill Drive in Rutherfordton, once known for its cruel animal drop box (now removed), high kill rate and the receipt of multiple state inspection citations, enraged the public and attracted widespread media coverage.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
4th of July Celebrations and Fireworks for 2022

The skies will soon be lighting up all over Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and Brevard for this year’s 4th of July celebrations. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown from South Grove Street. The fireworks can be viewed throughout downtown Hendersonville as well as the south side of town; if you’re able to see the “Big Red Balloon” that goes up during the day then you’ll have a good view for the fireworks! Visit www.visithendersonvillenc.org for more information.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 28, 2019 and recorded on June 27, 2019 in Book 2241 at Page 1017, Jackson County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 1, 2022 at 01:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Jackson County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING all of the lands described in and conveyed by Non-Warranty Deed from Jennifer B. Luker, separated, to Boyce Michael Luker, separated, dated November 18th, 2010, and recorded November 24th, 2010, in Book 1874, Page 730 of the Jackson County Public Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the northwestern most corner of the certain properties described in a deed recorded in Book 647 Page 402 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina from Mary Wike (widow of John Wike) to Ronald R. Clark et ux, Judy M. Clark and being the beginning corner of the Tract of land described therein and runs thence S. 56-29 E. 1241.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence a divisional line through said tract S. 27-00-40 W. 168.52 feet to an iron pin found in the southerly boundary of the original tract; thence with the southerly boundary of the original tract S. 80-28-54 W. 200.46 feet to a nail in face of the spring box; thence N. 43-33-09 W. 200.16 feet to an iron pin set; thence N. 84-32 W. 719.46 feet to an iron pin set in the southwest corner of the lands described in Book 647 Page 402 in the office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina; thence with the westerly boundary line of said original tract N. 8-02-30 E. 662 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 10.21 acres by coordinate computation and shown on a plat prepared by Davenport & Associates, Inc. dated September 11, 1986 and revised May 21, 1992, and being Drawing Number J-555. SUBJECT TO the Right of Way to Duke Power Company, as recorded in Book 1118, Page 793, Jackson County Public Registry. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO easements, road rights of way, water rights of way and restrictions, of public record, all incorporated herein by reference as if fully set forth herein. Also subject to the ad valorem taxes for 2021 and all subsequent years. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 403 East Laporte Acres, Cullowhee, NC 28723. A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC Substitute Trustee Brock & Scott, PLLC Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC 5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200 Wilmington, NC 28403 PHONE: (910) 392-4988 FAX: (910) 392-8587 File No.: 20-01927-FC01 15-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Dillsboro bridge could be named for town advocates

One Jackson County family is advocating for an official honorarium to their parents for the contributions they’ve made to the area. Walter Wilson and Susan Wilson Owen have requested that Jackson County Bridge No. 27, the new Dillsboro bridge, be named for their parents, Wade and Rebecca Wilson. The request was approved by Dillsboro Aldermen on Aug. 9, and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on May 3. The decision is now in the hands of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County Schools Virtual Academy Graduates

Asheville – Buncombe County Schools Virtual Academy (BCSVA) is a versatile educational program designed to respond to the needs of students and families who are looking for opportunities beyond traditional school schedules. Building on their experience providing online courses and services to students in their traditional schools and students...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
The 15 Best Things to Do in Waynesville NC & Haywood County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. When my wife and I explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s typically with two main goals in mind. The first objective is to create in-depth guides on the best things to see...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Asheville getting cookie manufacturer from New York

Legally Addictive Foods plans to move its cookie manufacturing operations to Asheville. The company will invest in tenant improvements and machinery and equipment and will bring 15 new jobs over the next three years, according to a Buncombe County news release. Legally Addictive Foods will hire locally to fill these jobs as soon as July 2022.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County Commissioners are set to vote Tuesday night on the county’s proposed budget, which recommends 63 new positions across 23 departments. The proposed budget calls for 11 new EMS positions. Those new positions come as EMS already has around 15 existing vacancies. The indoor pool...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Hendersonville’s 3rd Annual Triathlon This Sunday

Hendersonville – On your marks, get set, go! Swimmers will be jumping into the water in a 50-meter pool with eight lanes to race 400 meters, followed by a 12.5 mile bike route through the lovely Oklawaha Greenway and later a 5K run. This greenway’s name comes from a Cherokee word meaning “slowly moving muddy waters.” All is set for the Hendersonville Triathlon presented by Hunter Subaru with many sponsors on Sunday, June 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Patton Park at 114 East Clairmont Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

