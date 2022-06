RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- The message to cattle producers from DC officials is twofold – progress is being made, and the Senate is hearing your concerns. The Meat Packing Special Investigator Act, bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, has moved out of the Senate Ag committee. It would establish the office of the special investigator for competition matters within the USDA Packers and Stockyard Division.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO