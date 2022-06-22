Capcom Fighting Collection cheats and codes: Character unlocks and more

Capcom Fighting Collection is a package of some of the best and often forgotten arcade fighters from Capcom’s glory days. In our Capcom Fighting Collection review we were very positive on the package, with some caveats.

If you want to make the most of these arcade classics, then the best way to do so is with all of the cheats in mind. With some help from GameFAQs, we have a full list of all the cheat codes you need to know below so you can make the most out of each game in the collection.

Keep in mind that the input for each game is different, and you’ll probably need to look at the controller set up in the main menu for each game in order to know which buttons to press.

Cyberbots Hidden Robot codes

After selecting your VA, before the VS screen appears, tap out the following button combinations to unlock Hidden Robots.

Robot : P-10033 GAITS.

: P-10033 GAITS. Code : P-10033 GAITS.

: P-10033 GAITS. Robot : S-008 SUPER-8.

: S-008 SUPER-8. Code : S-008 SUPER-8.

: S-008 SUPER-8. Robot : UVA-02 HELION.

: UVA-02 HELION. Code : U, U, D, D, L, R, Boost, Weapon.

: U, U, D, D, L, R, Boost, Weapon. Robot : X-0 WARLOCK.

: X-0 WARLOCK. Code: L, Attack1, U, Attack2, R, Boost, D, Weapon.

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge codes

There’s a code option in the Options menu here. Enter these codes for some fun bonuses.

Alternate Pause : Highlight Screen Size, then press A, C, Y, Y, Up.

: Highlight Screen Size, then press A, C, Y, Y, Up. Appendix Menu : Highlight Configuration, then press B, X, Down, A, Y.

: Highlight Configuration, then press B, X, Down, A, Y. Extra Turbo : Highlight Turbo, then press X, X, Right, A, Z.

: Highlight Turbo, then press X, X, Right, A, Z. Get Darkstalkers option menu: Highlight Config, then press B, X, D, A, Y.

Super Gem Fighter Minimix extra characters

This simple fighter has a couple of bonus characters that can be easily accessed.

Play as Akuma

When highlighting Ryu on the select screen, press Left.

Play as Dan

When highlighting Ken on the select screen, press Right.

Red Earth passwords

Each character in Red Earth has a password to access the level 32 version of that character.

Kenji : 6314124524.

: 6314124524. Leo : 4141664444.

: 4141664444. Mei Ling : 1312644354.

: 1312644354. Tessa: 4631123244.

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo extra characters

Just as in Gem Fighter, there are a few characters you can access here – if you’re smart. Or have the codes below.

Play as Akuma

Highlight Ryu and hold Start – do not let go. Input down, left, down, left, down, left, down, left. Hold the last left and tap any action button. This will select Akuma as your character.

Play as Dan

Highlight Morrigan as player one, or highlight Felicia as player two. Hold Start, and input down 13 times, followed by any action button.

Play as Devilot

Highlight Morrigan as player one, or highlight Felicia as player two. Hold Start, and input down 13 times, and then press any action button as the timer hits 10 seconds.

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire codes

If you can’t decide on which character you want to play but don’t want to select random, you can go above and beyond with these cheeky codes.

Play as the character you defeat: Highlight the ? random option on the character select, press Start five times and then press an attack button.

Play as the character you fight: Highlight the ? random option on the character select, press Start seven times and then press an attack button.

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire alt character

Just one cheeky alt character hidden away in this version of the game.

Alt Jon Talbain: Highlight Jon Talbain on the character select screen and press Start and all three punch buttons at the same time.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.