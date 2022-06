The first indoor Red Ribbon Gala in three years will be held by The Project of the Quad Cities (TPQC) on Saturday, June 25 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Last year’s event was outdoors at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. About 500 people attended, raising $90,000 for The Project. So far, 450 people have registered for this weekend’s gala, marketing and communications director Tyler Mitchell said Thursday.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO