West Virginia wants to raise reimbursement rates for Ambulance Medical Transportation Services

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services plans to submit a State Plan Amendment to seek approval to raise ground ambulance medical transportation services to 100% of the Medicare geographic prevailing fee.

This will provide approximately 208 ambulance providers with a 10% increase in their reimbursement rates and an estimated additional $11.8 million per fiscal year.

“This is important for West Virginia’s Medicaid Program to ensure continued access to essential health care services,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services.

The Bureau for Medical Services anticipates this rate increase will be effective July 1, 2022.

