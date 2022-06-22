ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former gubernatorial candidate indicted on federal charges

By Matt Papaycik, Forrest Saunders
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b099g_0gIaVb8R00

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements.

Gillum, 42, who ran for governor as a Democrat and lost to Ron DeSantis in 2018, denied the allegations and said there is a "target on my back."

According to federal court documents, between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, conspired to commit wire fraud by illegally soliciting and getting funds from various people by making "false and fraudulent promises" that the money would be used for a "legitimate purpose."

The documents allege Lettman-Hicks then fraudulently disguised the funds as payroll payments "to Gillum for his personal use."

Paul Sancya/AP
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum gestures as he takes the stage to speak during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to FBI agents. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, if convicted.

Gillum released the following statement Wednesday about the federal grand jury indictment:

"I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people. Every campaign I've run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now."

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks made their first appearance in federal court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to all charges and released on their own recognizance.

Neither Gillum nor his attorney commented on their way out.

“You're breaking news to me. I hadn't heard that," said Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison.

News of the indictment came as a surprise to some, like Harrison.

“I know Andrew. You know, consider him a friend, and if that is the case it's sad to hear." Harrison said.

The trial is set for August 16 of this year. Gillum’s attorney requested a jury be empaneled.

The Democrats will be forbidden from leaving the northern district without permission until then.

Gillum is a well-known Democrat in the state and Republicans haven’t been delicate with comments on this indictment.

The RNC’s communications director said in a statement that "Floridians made the right decision in 2018 and will do so again in 2022 by re-electing Governor DeSantis."

This is not the first controversy Gillum has faced since losing to DeSantis in 2018.

Gillum in 2020 announced he was entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he fell into alcohol abuse after losing his bid for governor.

That announcement came just days after Gillum was named in a March 13, 2020 police report that said he was "inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room at the Mondrian South Beach, where authorities found him with a male companion and bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Gillum was not arrested or charged in that case.

Comments / 43

Dennis Bratlien
3d ago

And they were trying to get him elected Governor? Think if he had been elected, we'd have drug sales on every corner and God knows what other corruption.

Reply
27
Steve H
3d ago

Seems everyone of George Soros' handpicked candidates has "issues". But hey, that's just a coincidence.

Reply(5)
39
Tina Locay
3d ago

hahaaaaa they worshiped him like God wikileaks leaked the picture of him on the floor I scoop those up. 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
Related
Washington Examiner

LGBT Republicans upset at Biden for targeting DeSantis and Florida parental rights law

A group representing LGBT Republicans is calling out the Biden administration over its singling out of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis (R), during a signing ceremony. President Joe Biden signed a wide-ranging executive order Wednesday following a ceremony inside the White House. While the order is federal, much of the ceremony's rhetoric was aimed at Florida's state-level Parental Rights in Education bill, and Biden was introduced by an activist who had organized protests against the bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

After DeSantis weighed in, Shawn Harrison withdraws from Tampa Senate race

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ influence in Florida politics was again on display Tuesday evening in a Tampa Bay Senate race. Shawn Harrison, a Republican lawyer who’d been backed by incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and outgoing Senate President Wilton Simpson, quietly withdrew from the race for Florida’s 14th Senate District after qualifying for the ballot just days earlier. Senate leadership had already spent thousands of dollars supporting his campaign.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jamie Harrison
Axios Tampa Bay

Roe v. Wade: Is abortion legal in Florida?

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, effectively ending all federal protections on abortion. What it means for Florida: Abortions are currently legal in Florida up to the 24th week of pregnancy. But starting July 1, a new law set to take effect will ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The big picture: Abortion rights are protected under the state's constitution due to a Florida Supreme Court precedent that "recognized that the right of privacy in the state constitution protects abortion,"...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Democrat#Fbi
Stephanie Leguichard

Florida lawmakers may be fined $5,000 for creating gun laws

Throughout the coming months, the Florida Supreme Court will continue to consider to hear a case determining whether it is constitutional to punish local lawmakers who make ordinances restricting firearms. These ordinances would be limited in scale and target restricting guns from government facilities and banning the sale of high-capacity magazines, among other measures.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

serving time in prison.

Politicians are increasingly bullish in trying to shake off ethics or criminal problems in bids for office. Former Rep. Corrine Brown (D-Fla.) is preparing for a comeback bid to Congress after serving time in prison for charges related to mail and tax fraud. Some backstory: Formerly serving in the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy