ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m an appliance pro – 10 things you shouldn’t put in the dishwasher as it’ll ruin them & everyone makes a spoon mistake

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAk2o_0gIaVJRT00

IT can be very tempting to throw all your dirty dishes into the dishwasher without a second thought.

However, you may want to give a second thought to some of the items you're avoiding hand-washing as the dishwasher may ruin them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKoKa_0gIaVJRT00
Experts at Family Handyman recommend not putting certain dishware into your dishwasher Credit: Getty

The experts at Family Handyman have compiled a list of items you should never put in the dishwasher.

PLASTIC DISHES

While some plastic cups and plates may be labelled "dishwasher safe", you might want to double-check this before tossing any old plastic dish into the dishwasher.

To avoid a melted mess, opt to hand-wash these items in warm soapy water instead.

COPPER DISHES

If you're cleaning up after an evening of drinking some refreshing Moscow Mules, avoid the lazy temptation of tossing those trendy copper cups into the dishwasher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckBvh_0gIaVJRT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozVXg_0gIaVJRT00

To retain the shine of these Instagram-able copper pieces, avoid the dishwasher and hand-wash with care.

GOLD LEAF

If you own any dishware that is nice enough to have gold leaf accents, then you likely know how valuable it is.

Avoid dulling the golden glow of your fancy set of dishes and wash with a soft sponge in the sink instead.

TRAVEL MUGS

It can be oh-so-tempting to add your travel mug to the dishwasher tray after a long day at work, but don't.

The heat of the dishwasher can damage the insulation of the mug and water can become trapped between layers.

This will cause eventual mold growth in your mug.

CAST IRON

Cast iron can rust easily, so it goes without saying the dishwasher is a no-go for these items.

Instead, wipe your cast iron item with a damp cloth and a small amount of soap, drying immediately afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYfyz_0gIaVJRT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Iah7_0gIaVJRT00

For tough food residue, the experts at Family Handyman recommend using coarse salt.

NONSTICK PANS

The harsh spray and detergent in the dishwasher can damage the nonstick layer of your pan.

The hot water can also warp the metal and damage the pan.

To avoid this, hand-wash your pans, scrubbing gently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aUmn_0gIaVJRT00
The heat and spray of a dishwasher can warp it and break the nonstick sealant Credit: Getty

KNIVES

Sharp cooking knives should never be placed in the dishwasher for more than one reason.

While it is dangerous to load these objects into the machine, dishwashers can also damage knives by wearing down their sharp edges over time.

While experts recommend hand-washing sharp knives with extreme care, it is perfectly fine to load butter knives and table knives into your dishwasher.

CONTAINERS WITH STICKERS

While you may want to repurpose old peanut butter jars, refrain from taking the easy way out by placing them in the dishwasher.

The stickers on these jars can clog your dishwasher, so it might be a good idea to peel these off first.

CRYSTAL

This one should go without saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShRYb_0gIaVJRT00
Crystal glassware is very fragile and can be easily damaged or cracked in the dishwasher Credit: Getty

Crystal is extremely valuable and extremely fragile, so placing it in the dishwasher where it can become easily damaged by the harsh sprays is not recommended.

Crystal glassware should be washed gently by hand.

WOODEN UTENSILS

And finally, while it may seem harmless enough to throw your trusty wooden spoon into the dishwasher after a grueling evening in the kitchen, it can be very damaging to the wood.

When exposed to such high heat and moisture, wood can warp, splinter and even break.

Experts suggest hand-washing with warm soapy water before drying immediately with a towel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCa34_0gIaVJRT00
Wooden utensils can become easily warped and splintered by the heat and spray of the water in a dishwasher Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

My grandmother wore fancy hosiery with seams running down the back of her legs even when she didn't leave the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1950s when my mother was still a child, women wore nylons all the time. Most of these nylons had a prominent seam running down the back. That's the kind that my grandmother wore. She liked them because they were "fancy."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Dishwashers#Plastic Cups#Iron Cast
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Turning Off This One Setting On Your Phone Will Make Your Battery Last So Much Longer, According To Experts

As anyone who has left their brightness setting kicked all the way up knows too well, phone settings can make or break your phone when it comes to battery power. Knowing which settings to keep on for the health of your phone and which to turn off can take you far in maintaining your device. But where to start? Turning off this one setting on your phone will make your battery last so much longer, according to experts. (We added a few more settings, for good measure).
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say You Should Avoid These Styling Mistakes At All Costs If You Struggle With Thinning Hair—They Make Fallout So Obvious!

While thinning hair and fallout is normal and inevitable for many women, it can also be exacerbated or worsened by common errors or habits. With that said, we reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about 3 styling mistakes that could inadvertently draw more attention to a receding hairline, bald spots or other areas you might not want to show as you seek treatment. Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, professional hair stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Jean Will, hair expert and Co-Founder of NiaWigs.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
534K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy