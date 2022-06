Memphis big man Jalen Duren is off the board in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the No. 13 pick of the first round, Duren was selected by the Charlotte Hornets. Duren is a fascinating prospect among first round picks in this year’s NBA Draft. He is younger than any other projected pick, as he’s only 18 and a half years old. He didn’t become a legal adult until after he played his first collegiate basketball game — and then he wound up leading his team in scoring. So he’s a very raw player and person entering the NBA, but extremely talented.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO