Sandbox is reimagining the virtual reality experience, making them more interactive. Sandbox, a new virtual reality playground, is already open in Austin’s Domain mixed-use development and another just landed in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row at 2956 Crockett Street. Fort Worth’s new Sandbox sits just across from another fun and games lounge, Voice Box Karaoke. Next up, Dallas will get to step into its own new Sandbox at 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane starting this Friday, June 24.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO