Serving the Community

There’s no denying that our lives have changed dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. About 45 percent of Americans are working remotely either some or all of the time, telehealth usage is 38 times higher than it was at the beginning of 2020, and students have become increasingly reliant on learning outside of the classroom. These trends all point to one clear reality: the internet has become even more important in today’s hyper-connected world.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO