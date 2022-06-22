Serving the Community

The owner and CEO of Bingeworthy Books, Candice Ordered Steps Johnson attended Duncanville High School and she is an author, choreographer and entrepreneur. She is the Artistic Director of the award-winning Ordered Steps Productions Dance Company, which is a “body of Believers dedicated to healing hearts and bringing souls closer to Christ through dance!” Candice served as the official choreographer for The Black Academy of Arts & Letters’ Emmy-nominated program, “The Civil Rights Concert” that aired on CBS. For workshops, bootcamps, speaking engagements, dance ministry consultations, appearances & more, please contact: 469.231.4482 or ordered.steps@yahoo.com.
