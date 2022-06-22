Serving the Community

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

By Texas Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, June 17, teachers and staff at the University of North...

OUR VOICES: District 4 – What’s in a name?

To name a street, building or park after a person is a way of publicly honoring that person’s achievements. Seeing those names ignites interest within us to find out more about that person, talk about where we’ve been, and helps us determine if we’re heading in the right direction.
New and Improved: Austin Street Center

DALLAS – As City and County officials grapple with the homelessness issue, the support that Austin Street Center continues to provide to homeless citizens of Dallas since 1983 has reached new heights with the opening of a new and larger state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday. Now located at 2929 Hickory...
Our Voices: Failure of Government Owned Networks Provide a Warning For Dallas

There’s no denying that our lives have changed dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. About 45 percent of Americans are working remotely either some or all of the time, telehealth usage is 38 times higher than it was at the beginning of 2020, and students have become increasingly reliant on learning outside of the classroom. These trends all point to one clear reality: the internet has become even more important in today’s hyper-connected world.
Black Designers Lit Up Runway For Record-Breaking Juneteenth Fashion Show

The DFW experienced a history-making fashion moment at the Legacy West Juneteenth Fashion Show this past Sunday (June 19). Nearly a dozen of Texas’ finest Black designers and brands lit up their runway in bold prints, atelier designs, and statement-making ensembles that had the crowds cheering throughout the night.
SUPERB WOMAN: Candice Ordered Steps Johnson

The owner and CEO of Bingeworthy Books, Candice Ordered Steps Johnson attended Duncanville High School and she is an author, choreographer and entrepreneur. She is the Artistic Director of the award-winning Ordered Steps Productions Dance Company, which is a “body of Believers dedicated to healing hearts and bringing souls closer to Christ through dance!” Candice served as the official choreographer for The Black Academy of Arts & Letters’ Emmy-nominated program, “The Civil Rights Concert” that aired on CBS. For workshops, bootcamps, speaking engagements, dance ministry consultations, appearances & more, please contact: 469.231.4482 or ordered.steps@yahoo.com.
MY TRUTH: Holler if You Hear Me!

There are about 39,000 people in the city of Duncanville, TX. In this suburban city that is part of the ‘Great Southwest” which includes the cities of DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Lancaster, an election was a held to determine who would be the mayor for the next four years.
Dallas murder suspect captured after police say he cut leg monitor while out on bond

A suspect in a capital murder case police say was on the run shortly after he was released from jail on bond was arrested again Thursday afternoon. James Moore was found in Northeast Dallas by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody, Dallas police said. Moore was released from jail last week after Dallas County prosecutors announced they were not ready for his trial. That prompted state District Judge Ernie White to reduce Moore’s bail amount from $500,000 to $1,000.
