Arkansas State

"Anti-BDS" Statute Imposing No-Boycott-Israel Term in Arkansas Government Contracts Is Constitutional

By Eugene Volokh
 2 days ago
From today's Eighth Circuit en banc opinion in Arkansas Times LP v. Waldrip, written by Judge Jonathan Kobes (I think it's basically correct, for reasons given by Profs. Michael Dorf and Andrew Koppelman and me in our amicus brief in the case, and see Prof. Dorf's follow-up post):. Arkansas...

Gun Controllers Say They Want 'Reform' but They're Really Pushing Criminalization

Last week, the House passed a "gun reform" package that's unlikely to pass the Senate. Then, a bipartisan group of senators struck a deal on modest "gun reform" proposals with better prospects. Whatever your take on the merits of these bills, describing legislative proposals for restrictive measures as "reform" is a jarring use of the word—especially after recent national discussions about reducing criminalization as part of a genuine effort to reform the criminal justice system. Real gun reform should involve efforts to minimize conflicts between government enforcers and the public by doing away with intrusive restrictions on people who have done no harm to others.
LAW
The Case for Expanding the Legal Definition of "Refugee"

Today is World Refugee Day. Sadly, this year's observance comes at a time when, thanks in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there are more migrants fleeing war and oppression than at any other time in recent history. It's as good a time as any to rethink the cruelly narrow legal definition of who qualifies as a "refugee" governments are not allowed to expel back to their country of origin.
IMMIGRATION
Guns and Judicial Protection of Constitutional Rights that Put Lives at Risk

In his dissent to today's Supreme Court Second Amendment ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Justice Stephen Breyer reiterates his longstanding argument that gun regulations deserve special deference from courts because guns endanger human life. He argues that the Court's decisions is wrong because it "severely burdens" States' efforts to "address some of the dangers of gun violence…. by passing laws that limit, in various ways, who may purchase, carry, or use firearms of different kinds." It isn't just that Breyer believes courts must take these "dangers" into account. He contends they justify near-total judicial deference in gun rights cases - deference far-reaching enough to uphold the New York law at issue in this case, which presumptively bans carrying of guns outside the home by nearly all law-abiding citizens, thereby effectively gutting the "bear" part of the right to "keep and bear arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
SCOTUS Rejects 'Interest-Balancing' Tests That Treated the Second Amendment As a 'Constitutional Orphan'

When it ruled against New York's restrictions on gun possession outside the home yesterday, the Supreme Court delivered a rebuke to government officials who presume to decide which individuals may exercise a constitutional right. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is also a rebuke to lower federal courts that for years have been rubber-stamping gun control laws based on a "two-step" analysis that frequently amounts to approving restrictions as long as the government can articulate reasons for them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade; States Can Ban Abortion

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress
Law
Politics
Supreme Court
The Bipartisan Senate Gun Control Bill Would Unjustly Deprive Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Senate negotiators unveiled a bipartisan gun control bill yesterday, hours before it survived a preliminary vote with enough support to overcome a filibuster. Sixty-four senators voted to advance the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which expands background-check requirements for gun buyers younger than 21, widens the categories of people who are not allowed to buy firearms, and provides federal funding for states with "red flag" laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
'The Second Amendment Is Not Unlimited,' Brett Kavanaugh Stresses in SCOTUS Gun Case

"Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited," Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in District of Columbia v. Heller, his 2008 opinion recognizing an individual right to keep a handgun at home for self-defense purposes. "Nothing in our opinion," Scalia wrote, "should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alito's Leaked Abortion Opinion Misunderstands Unenumerated Rights

A leaked draft of a majority opinion published in May indicated that the Supreme Court would soon overturn two key precedents securing a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization says Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that first established a right to abortion, was "egregiously wrong from the start." He adds that Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed Roe's "central holding," had "perpetuated its errors."
CONGRESS & COURTS
After $6 Trillion in COVID Spending, Team Biden Is Still Complaining About a Lack of Pandemic Funds

Between March 2020 and March 2021, Congress passed about $6 trillion in spending that, at least in theory, was intended as pandemic relief. The first $4 trillion was passed with bipartisan support under President Donald Trump, but the final tranche was passed early in President Joe Biden's presidency on an entirely partisan basis. Biden, with the help of then-new Democratic majorities in Congress, wrote and passed what would become a $2 trillion spending bill, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), that the White House billed as a "comprehensive plan to address the public health crisis and resulting economic crisis."
U.S. POLITICS
State Dept ‘racial equity’ czar said white colleagues too ‘protective of US, lack ‘humility, empathy’

A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
POLITICS
