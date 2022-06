CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You may want to continue that online grocery shopping. Many people started doing this to reduce the risk for COVID-19 in the pandemic. A recent Harris – Instacart poll shows many of us make healthier food choices when we shop this way compared to our in-person store visits. That is because when we are in store, we tend to impulse buy or shop what is on sale rather than sticking to a grocery list, but this recent poll showed a different effect when shopping online.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO