ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

CELEBRATION OF LIFE!

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Services associated with the Celebration of Life for. Cathelyn Francis Dawson Butcher aka Mama Cat/Kitty Kat....

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Highly-Anticipated ‘Texas Kill City’ Trailer Is All-Out War

The streets are on fire as it’s up for grabs in a winner-takes-all situation in the highly-anticipated crime-thriller coming out of the Lone Star state, titled Texas Kill City. A film about Texas’ most dangerous gangs shared an unbreakable bond before a betrayal fired up revenge. Allies become rivals and members realized the enemy was in plain sight. Starring Lioness Telaine (The Devil’s Ring), Christi Lux (Vid Chronicles) and Lucretia Johnson (One Night In Miami), check out the new trailer below.
TEXAS STATE
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ross, TX
City
Corsicana, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Designers Lit Up Runway For Record-Breaking Juneteenth Fashion Show

The DFW experienced a history-making fashion moment at the Legacy West Juneteenth Fashion Show this past Sunday (June 19). Nearly a dozen of Texas’ finest Black designers and brands lit up their runway in bold prints, atelier designs, and statement-making ensembles that had the crowds cheering throughout the night.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Sharon Crockett-Alexander

Sharon Crockett-Alexander is the director of Additional Days School Year at Communities Foundation of Dallas. She has enjoyed stints in leadership as a principal fellow, an assistant principal and school principal for Dallas ISD. Sharon received her BBA from Jackson State University, a BS in Elementary Education and Teaching from University of Missouri-Saint Louis and a Master of Education – MEd, Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of North Texas. She has additional Texas Education Agency certifications in Elementary Education – Early Childhood – 4th grade teacher and English as a Second Language Early Childhood and School Principal.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Celebration Of Life#Texas Repast#Tx
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured near Athens in wreck between van, 18 wheeler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died and his passenger has life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Tuesday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said that at 10:24 Friday morning, a 2014 Chevrolet van was traveling westbound on FM 753. At the same time, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 1997 Lufkin dump semi-trailer was traveling southbound on FM 59.
ATHENS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman PD arrest man for theft charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- A man named Chance Dewayne Henderson was arrested this morning by the Sherman Police Department. According to police, Henderson was found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm stolen in Kaufman, Texas. He was found at the Traveler's Inn of South Sam Rayburn Freeway.
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cats
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KLTV

Athens college on lockdown during manhunt

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens has been placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducts a manhunt according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people wanted for murder have been extradited from Missouri and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Diamonte Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma are wanted in connection with the killing of Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas. Najarro’s body and abandoned vehicle was found Hopkins County on the night of Tuesday, June 14.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Cost of Freedom

This weekend, I was blessed with the opportunity to be in the presence of greatness. Artstillery shared scenes from their upcoming play on Fair Park/South Dallas with an audience. I was the moderator of a panel of women whose leadership has shaped the narrative of South Dallas:. Willie Mae Coleman.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

New and Improved: Austin Street Center

DALLAS – As City and County officials grapple with the homelessness issue, the support that Austin Street Center continues to provide to homeless citizens of Dallas since 1983 has reached new heights with the opening of a new and larger state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday. Now located at 2929 Hickory...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy