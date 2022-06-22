ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson museums offer free admission for military families

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families announced museums across America that will be participating in the Blue Star Museums program this summer, including four museums in Jackson.

The Eudora Welty House and Garden, International Museum Of Muslim Cultures, Mississippi Museum Of Art and the Two Mississippi Museums (Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History) will all be participating in the 2022 summer Blue Star Museums program.

The program runs through Monday, September 5.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show Military identification cards to enter a participating Blue Star Museum.

