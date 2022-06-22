ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Scholarship opportunity at the University of Arkansas

By Jacob Smith
nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents, if you have a college-bound student interested in...

www.nwahomepage.com

magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas State University names 2022 graduates

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Jim Elder scholarship fund coming to an end after more than two decades

Saturday will mark 24 years since the death of legendary Arkansas sports broadcaster Jim Elder. He died unexpectedly on June 25, 1998 after returning home from anchoring his morning sportscasts on Little Rock radio station KARN and the Arkansas Radio Network. Elder’s death prompted an outpouring that led his daughter...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, June 24, 2022: The death penalty

A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
MAGNOLIA, AR
aymag.com

Top Weekend Events in Arkansas: June 23-26

There are always great things to do in the Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Listen to Heather Baker’s Weekend Plans every Friday morning on 103.7 the Buzz. Click here. What: Bridge St. Live: Big Dam Horns.
ARKANSAS STATE
#College#Miss Arkansas#Nwa
minecreek.info

Northwest Arkansas march 7 December 81862

During the fall of 1861 and winter of 1862, Federal forces vied for control of southwestern Missouri with the pro-secessionist State Guard, commanded by Major General Sterling Price, and Confederate forces from Arkansas under General Ben McCulloch. The region changed hands several times. In February 1862 a Federal army of...
POLITICS
flyfishings.art

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas. But, where arkansas shines is in the cost of housing. We are rated #6 out of 27 top places to live in little rock, ar. September, may and october are the most pleasant months in bella vista, while january and december are the least comfortable months. #10 best places to live in arkansas.walnut valley. Guides pick you up at your houseboat and take you to the best spots to score striped bass.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Millwood Lake in Arkansas Being Stocked With Florida Bass

If you love to fish the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is stocking Millwood Lake in Southwest Arkansas with a quarter of a million Florida bass. Hatchery trucks like the one below were seen delivering the fish to Millwood and other lakes around the state. There will be more fish headed to Millwood according to AGFC, there are expected to be 400,000 fingerlings to be shipped later this year.
FLORIDA STATE
kolomkobir.com

Go Glamping At These 7 Campgrounds In Arkansas With Yurts

There are tons of unique places to stay in Arkansas, including yurts! Not familiar with yurts? The word yurt is actually an acronym for Year-round Universal Recreational Tent. However, unlike traditional tents, yurts are furnished and, in some cases, equipped with electricity, heat, and AC. They basically offer all the fun of camping, along with the comforts of home. Lucky for us, there are lots of great yurts in Arkansas, including the seven below.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, June 21

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 21, 2022 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Becoming H E R Essentials LLC, Diva Lascena Wheeler, 1515 Blackberry St., Magnolia filed 6/13/22. Goldtre'z Clothing LLC, Ronald Runyan, 108 North 5th Ave., McNeil filed 6/15/22. Dr. Hillary Udeh,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most people assume most worms are harmless, but that is not the case, as a dangerous species of a worm has been spotted in Arkansas. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 5,032 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,032 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 4,351 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 718 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE

