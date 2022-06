PIKETON, Ohio — Next month, Atomic Credit Union will be holding a school supply drive to help support the students in the area. The drive, which will take place the entire month of July, requests that individuals donate various school supplies to any of the 14 different Atomic Credit Union locations in Southern Ohio. Any items donated will then be matched by the banking company and then donated to the local students. All supplies will then be delivered to various schools at the beginning of August..

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO