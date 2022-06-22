Iconic Disney film dresses, more, go on exhibit at the Henry Ford

Extended footage, uh, finds a way. 65 million years in the making, the Jurassic era ends when Jurassic World Dominion stomps into homes later this year with an additional 14 minutes of footage not shown in theaters. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release the Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Edition on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, featuring the theatrical and extended versions of the movie, and the Jurassic World: Ultimate Collection, a six-movie box set collecting Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.
